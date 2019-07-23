Boris Johnson poised to become Tory leader and prime minister

Boris Johnson is poised to become Conservative leader on Tuesday with senior MPs in open revolt against his threat to take Britain out of the European Union without a deal.

Tory leadership hopefuls Mr Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have both said it’s “all to play for” as Britain waits to learn who will become its next next prime minister.

Foreign secretary Mr Hunt was in a positive mood when he arrived home from a run on Tuesday morning despite Mr Johnson remaining the clear favourite to take over from Theresa May.

With the result expected around midday, Mr Hunt said it was still “all to play for”, a comment echoed by his rival as he entered his campaign headquarters.

A Johnson win could spark more government resignations after Sir Alan Duncan quit as Foreign Office minister on Monday in protest at his expected victory, predicting a “crisis of government” if Mr Johnson becomes PM.

Support

Mr Johnson has said he will ask all members of his cabinet to pledge support for his policy of leaving the EU on October 31st, with or without a deal. But former prime minister Tony Blair said he does not believe Mr Johnson will take the risk of pursuing a no-deal Brexit against the will of Parliament.

“My strong belief is that Boris Johnson will not dare try to take Britain out with no deal when Parliament will have voted against it and with no endorsement from the British people. I mean you’d be more than reckless to take that risk,” Mr Blair told The Irish Times.

Ministers opposed to Mr Johnson’s “do or die” pledge to pull the UK out of the EU on October 31st, even if there is no deal in place, could leave before Mrs May formally gives up the premiership on Wednesday afternoon.

Chancellor Philip Hammond and Justice Secretary David Gauke have given notice that they will resign rather than serve under Mr Johnson.

Mr Gauke said he believed there were “parliamentary mechanisms” that could prevent a no-deal Brexit which would “not necessarily” involve bringing down a Johnson administration.

Motion of confidence

He stressed that he would not vote against a Tory government in a motion of no confidence if it was heading towards a no-deal Brexit.

But Mr Gauke told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There is a clear majority in the House of Commons that doesn’t want to leave the EU without a deal; I think that will become very clear in the autumn.”

He told the Times that newly elected Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson could take votes from the Tories in the event of a no-deal exit.

“What we will do if we have disunity in the party is risk a Corbyn government.”

Arch Brexiteer Nigel Evans, a senior member of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, predicted Mr Johnson’s arrival in Downing Street, telling the BBC: “He will be going in there ... with at least half a dozen knives already in his back.”

Mrs May will tender her resignation to the Queen after taking prime minister’s Questions in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon for the final time, with the new Tory leader set to enter Number 10 soon afterwards. – Additional reporting: PA