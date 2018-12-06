Boris Johnson ordered to apologise for failing to declare £52,000 in income

Former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson has been ordered to apologise to MPs for failing to declare more than £52,000 (€58,000) in income.

The Committee on Standards said Mr Johnson “acted in breach of the House’s rules on the registration of his financial interests by failing to register remuneration within the required timetable on nine occasions”.

It said: “The Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament requires members to register their current financial interests and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election.

“Members are required to register their interests within one month of their election, and then within 28 days of any change in those registrable interests.

“The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards found that nine payments were registered by Mr Johnson after the required 28-day deadline. The nine late registrations had a total value of £52,722.80.

“The Commissioner found that Mr Johnson acted in breach of the House’s rules on the registration of his financial interests. She found that registrations were late on four separate occasions, involving nine payments, which suggested a lack of attention to, or regard for, the House’s requirements.

“The Commissioner therefore concluded the breach was neither inadvertent nor minor. She was consequently unable to rectify the complaint, and referred the matter to Committee on Standards.

“The committee concluded that Mr Johnson breached the rules of the House by failing to register remuneration within the required timetable on nine occasions. In considering the appropriate sanction it took into account what it considered to be aggravating and mitigating factors, and recommended that Mr Johnson make an apology to the House on a Point of Order.

“The lay members of the committee played a full and active part in the drawing up the committee’s report, with which they are in agreement.” – PA