Boris Johnson meets Varadkar as suspension of parliament is ruled unlawful

The speaker of the British House of Commons has said that parliament will resume its business tomorrow morning following a UK supreme court decision that its suspension was unlawful and void.

British prime minister Boris Johnson said he “strongly disagrees” with the court ruling but that parliament “will come back”.

“As the law currently stands, the UK leaves the EU on October 31st come what may but the exciting thing for us now is to get a good deal – and that is what we are working on. And to be honest it is not made much easier by this kind of stuff in parliament or in the courts. Obviously getting a deal is not made much easier against this background but we are going to get on and do it,” he added, in comments to reporters as he left a meeting in New York.

The UK’s highest court on Tuesday unanimously ruled that Mr Johnson’s five-week suspension of parliament was “unlawful”.

The supreme court heard appeals over three days arising out of separate legal challenges to the measure in England and Scotland, in which leading judges reached different conclusions.

The decision of the 11 judges on the panel was announced by the court’s president Lady Hale.

She said this was not a normal prorogation of parliament, and it took place in “quite exceptional circumstances”.

Mr Johnson acted unlawfully when he advised Queen Elizabeth to suspend parliament just weeks before Brexit and that therefore the legislature had not been prorogued, the court ruled.

Reasonable justification

“The decision to advise her majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification,” Lady Hale said.

“It is for parliament, and in particular the speaker and the Lords speaker, to decide what to do next.”

Mr Bercow said the ruling means parliament must now reconvene. “As the embodiment of our parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency.”

Britain’s government is expected to table a motion on Wednesday paving the way for a short recess of parliament after it has been recalled to allow the Conservative Party conference to go ahead next week, The London Times deputy political editor reported.

Full text of judgment

Meanwhile, it has been reported that attorney general Geoffrey Cox had told the prime minister and the cabinet that proroguing parliament for five weeks was legal. According to Sky News, advice that was previously redacted from court papers indicates that Mr Cox said any accusation of unlawfulness was “motivated by political considerations”.

Varadkar response

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would “absolutely not” join calls on Mr Johnson to resign. “Whoever is prime minister of the United Kingdom is somebody we’re going to work with. It’s not for us to decide who the prime minister of the UK is,” he said.

Mr Varadkar, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly meeting, said he still intended to meet Mr Johnson there today as planned.

As the two began their meeting, Mr Varadkar said he was keen for the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion, while Mr Johnson said: “We remain cautiously optimistic, but still cautious” about reaching a Brexit deal.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn brought forward his speech at his party’s conference to Tuesday afternoon in preparation for parliament’s resumption.

In the speech he said Mr Johnson will never “never shut down our democracy or silence the voices of the people” and that “this is an extraordinary and precarious moment in our country’s history”.

He promised to hold Boris Johnson’s government to account when parliament returns on Wednesday, again calling for a man he described as “this unelected prime minister” to resign.

“His is a born-to-rule government of the entitled who believe that the rules they set for everyone else don’t apply to them.

“This crisis can only be settled with a general election.

“That election needs to take place as soon as this government’s threat of a disastrous no-deal is taken off the table.

“The prime minister has no mandate for a no-deal crash-out which is opposed by the majority of the people of this country.

“It would force up food prices, cause shortages of medicines and threaten peace in Northern Ireland thus destroying the great work of the Good Friday Agreement.

He also described a no-deal Brexit as a “Trump deal Brexit” and said: “Labour will end the Brexit crisis by taking the decision back to the people [in a fresh Brexit referendum] with the choice of a credible Leave deal alongside Remain.”

Earlier in the day Mr Corbyn said Mr Johnson acted wrongly in shutting down parliament, abused his power and should resign. “I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to consider his position and become the shortest-serving prime minister there’s ever been.”

Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson said “the court have found what we all knew all along, Boris Johnson has again proven he is not fit to be prime minister”.

‘Extraordinary ruling’

The SNP, Plaid Cymru and Change UK also called on Mr Johnson to resign. The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said parliament “must remove” Boris Johnson as prime minister if he doesn’t resign.

Downing Street said the court’s decision was an “extraordinary ruling”. It also said the prime minister would not resign. Mr Johnson is expected to fly back to the United Kingdom from New York overnight, ITV’s Robert Peston reports, a few hours earlier than expected.

Former Tory prime minister John Major said Mr Johnson should issue an apology. “I hope this ruling from the supreme court will deter any future prime minister from attempting to shut down parliament,” he said, adding that “no prime minister must ever treat the monarch or parliament in this way again”.

European Parliament Brexit co-ordinator MEP Guy Verhofstadt said he never wanted to hear another Brexit supporter say the EU was undemocratic.

“At least one big relief in the Brexit saga: the rule of law in the UK is alive & kicking. Parliaments should never be silenced in a real democracy,” he tweeted.

“I never want to hear Boris Johnson or any other Brexiteer say again that the European Union is undemocratic.”

The European Commission said it would not comment on internal UK matters after Mr Johnson’s suspension of parliament was ruled unlawful.

However, US president Donald Trump said he thought it would be a “terrible thing” if Britain did not leave the EU on October 31st. “They have to get it done otherwise it will be a terrible thing to do it any other way,” Mr Trump said. “I don’t see another vote . . . I think they’re going to get it done.” – Agencies