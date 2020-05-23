Boris Johnson faces calls to sack Dominic Cummings

British prime minister Boris Johnson is facing pressure to sack his closest aide after it emerged that he travelled to his parents’ home despite coronavirus-related restrictions.

Police have confirmed they attended a property in Co Durham after allegations emerged that Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings travelled more than 420km from his London home during the lockdown that his boss had just announced.

Political leaders have piled pressure on Mr Johnson to sack the 48-year-old strategist.

Downing Street said Mr Cummings believed he “behaved reasonably and legally”. A Number 10 spokesman said: “Owing to his wife being infected with suspected coronavirus and the high likelihood that he would himself become unwell, it was essential for Dominic Cummings to ensure his young child could be properly cared for.

“His sister and nieces had volunteered to help so he went to a house near to but separate from his extended family in case their help was needed.

“His sister shopped for the family and left everything outside.

“At no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported. “His actions were in line with coronavirus guidelines. Mr Cummings believes he behaved reasonably and legally.”

According to a joint investigation by the Daily Mirror and the Guardian, at the same time as the UK Government was instructing people to remain home — with fines in place for those contravening the rules — Mr Cummings decided to escape the capital.

He is said to have been present at his family home when police from Durham Constabulary turned up on March 31st, following a call from someone reporting they had seen Mr Cummings in the area.

Durham police confirmed officers had spoken to the owners of an address after reports a person had travelled there from London.

A spokesman said: “On Tuesday, March 31st, our officers were made aware of reports that an individual had travelled from London to Durham and was present at an address in the city.

“Officers made contact with the owners of that address who confirmed that the individual in question was present and was self-isolating in part of the house.

“In line with national policing guidance, officers explained to the family the arrangements around self-isolation guidelines and reiterated the appropriate advice around essential travel.”

Downing Street had previously confirmed Mr Cummings had started displaying coronavirus symptoms “over the weekend” of March 28th and 29th.

The same day as police spoke with members of Mr Cummings’s family, his boss Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital with coronavirus, where he would later require treatment in intensive care.

According to the two papers, he was spotted a second time at the Durham property on April 5th.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP said the aide’s position was “completely untenable”.

“He must resign or be sacked,” he added.

Sir Ed Davey, acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, called for Mr Cummings to quit over the allegations, while a spokesman for Labour said: “The British people do not expect there to be one rule for them and another rule for Dominic Cummings.”