Boris Johnson criticised after pocketing reporter’s phone

Boris Johnson has come in for criticism after taking a phone off ITV reporter Joe Pike when he tried to show him a picture of a four-year-old with suspected pneumonia forced to lie on a pile of coats on the floor of a Leeds hospital.

The incident came as Pike tried to show the prime minister a picture of four-year-old Jack Williment-Barr during an interview with Mr Johnson. The prime minister at first refused to look at the photograph, until Pike revealed to viewers that Mr Johnson had put the phone in his pocket off-camera.

Tried to show @BorisJohnson the picture of Jack Williment-Barr. The 4-year-old with suspected pneumonia forced to lie on a pile of coats on the floor of a Leeds hospital.



The PM grabbed my phone and put it in his pocket: @itvcalendar | #GE19 pic.twitter.com/hv9mk4xrNJ — Joe Pike (@joepike) December 9, 2019

The prime minister then took the phone from his pocket, said it was a “terrible, terrible photo”, and apologised both for the boy’s plight and for pocketing the phone.

Pike tweeted: “The PM grabbed my phone and put it in his pocket.”

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said the clip of Mr Johnson was an “utter disgrace”, adding: “Do you really want this man running the country for next 5 years?” – Agencies