Boris Johnson calls Corbyn a ‘chlorinated chicken’ amid sharp Brexit exchanges

British prime minister Boris Johnson has used his first prime minister’s questions to challenge Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to vote tonight for a general election next month, framing the contest as a decision about which of them should negotiate Brexit.

Describing as a “surrender Bill” legislation to block a no-deal Brexit MPs are debating this afternoon, the prime minister said voters should be allowed to decide how negotiations should proceed.

“Let us be absolutely clear. This government will get a deal from our friends in Brussels and we will get the backstop out. We will get an agreement that I think the House can agree with. The only thing standing in our way is the undermining of our negotiations by this surrender Bill, which would lead to more dither and delay,” Mr Johnson said.

The backstop is a controversial provision in the existing UK-EU withdrawal agreement that seeks to ensure no hard Border in Ireland following Brexit.

Labour is expected to abstain in tonight’s vote on an early general election, denying the prime minister the two-thirds majority he needs under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act. Mr Corbyn’s spokesman said Labour wanted a general election as soon as possible but would only trigger it after today’s Brexit Bill has become law.

The Bill, tabled by Labour’s Hilary Benn, would require the prime minister to seek a three-month article 50 extension if he has not secured a Brexit deal by October 19th. Labour also wants to be certain that Mr Johnson cannot change the date of an election from October 15th until after the UK is due to leave the EU on October 31st.

At a meeting of Labour’s parliamentary party on Wednesday morning, many MPs were reported to have called for the party to resist any general election before the end of October. But Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested that the Scottish National Party’s MPs will vote for an election as soon as possible after the Bill attempting to block a no-deal Brexit becomes law.

If, as expected, the prime minister fails to win a two-thirds majority for a general election tonight, he will set out in the House of Commons how he plans to proceed. One option is to table a Bill setting aside the terms of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act to seek an election, a move that would require only a simple majority.

But Mr Corbyn’s spokesman suggested that Labour could table a motion of no confidence in the government as soon as today’s Brexit Bill becomes law.

Government defeated

Mr Johnson tabled a motion seeking a general election next month after 21 Conservatives joined opposition MPs to defeat his government in a vote aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit on Tuesday night.

The prime minister said the vote to take over the parliamentary timetable on Wednesday to pass the Bill blocking a no-deal Brexit would hand control of the negotiations to the EU.

Mr Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday his strategy is to get a deal with the EU by the European Council summit on October 17th and “to get Brexit done”.

He also labelled Mr Corbyn a “chlorinated chicken” over Brexit before swearing in the Commons, amid Labour warnings he has “no authority and no majority”.

Mr Johnson highlighted a shadow minister’s suggestion that Labour’s spending policies were a “s**t-or-bust strategy”, adding: “I say it’s both, Mr Speaker.”

His remarks came after Mr Corbyn asked for evidence of details that the PM is negotiating for a deal and not trying to “run down the clock”.

Referring to Mr Corbyn, Mr Johnson said: “What his surrender Bill would do is wreck any chance of the talks [with the EU] and we don’t know his strategy at all.

“He’s asking for mobs and Momentum activists to paralyse the traffic in his name.

“What are they supposed to chant? What is the slogan? ‘What do we want? Dither and delay. When do want it? We don’t know.

“That’s his policy. Can he confirm now that he will allow the people of this country to decide on what he is giving up in their name with a general election on October 15th — or is he frit?”

‘Acting like a dictator’

On Wednesday, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford claimed Mr Johnson was “behaving like a dictator more than a democrat” as he called on him to “finally act to remove the threat of a catastrophic no-deal Brexit”.

Mr Blackford said: “Last night, parliament once again defeated this shambolic Tory government. Today we have seized back control from a prime minister who is behaving like a dictator more than a democrat.

“The prime minister must be stopped. MPs must unite across this House to take no-deal off the table tonight. We will defeat the government again.

“So, can the prime minister tell us, when we succeed, will he respect the democratic vote of this House, the democratic will of the people we represent and finally act to remove the threat of a catastrophic no-deal Brexit?”

Mr Johnson replied: “I might ask [him] if he will respect the democratic will of the people of the UK, as this House voted to do time and time and time again, and that is implement the result of the [Brexit] referendum.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a Scottish court ruled that the matter of whether Mr Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament later this month until shortly before the UK leaves the EU is lawful was not one for judges to decide.

More than 70 opposition politicians had challenged Mr Johnson’s right to suspend, or “prorogue”, parliament, arguing it was illegal and unconstitutional because his intent was to force through a no-deal Brexit on October 31st by limiting the opportunity for opponents to object to it.

A few hours before Tuesday night’s ballot, which passed by 328 votes to 301, the British government lost its working majority when former Conservative minister Phillip Lee crossed the floor to join the Liberal Democrats. All 21 Conservatives who voted against the government are to lose the whip and be barred from standing as candidates for the party in the next general election.

The rebels included two former chancellors of the exchequer – Philip Hammond and Ken Clarke – and former ministers Rory Stewart, David Gauke, Dominic Grieve, Greg Clark and Justine Greening. Veteran backbencher Nicholas Soames, grandson of Winston Churchill, also voted against the government. Additional reporting: PA/Reuters