Boris Johnson calls Corbyn a ‘chlorinated chicken’ amid sharp Brexit exchanges

British prime minister Boris Johnson has told the House of Commons his strategy is to get a deal with the EU by the European Council summit on October 17th and “to get Brexit done”.

He also labelled British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a “chlorinated chicken” over Brexit before swearing in the Commons, amid Labour warnings he has “no authority and no majority”.

The prime minister deployed jokes in a bid to fight back against Mr Corbyn, who has repeatedly demanded the government should publish official documents which show the impact a no-deal Brexit would have on food and medicine supplies.

Mr Johnson highlighted a shadow minister’s suggestion that Labour’s spending policies were a “s**t-or-bust strategy”, adding: “I say it’s both, Mr Speaker.”

His remarks came after Mr Corbyn asked for evidence of details that the PM is negotiating for a deal and not trying to “run down the clock”.

The exchanges came during Mr Johnson’s first prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, after 21 Conservatives joined opposition MPs to defeat his government in a key vote aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit on Tuesday night.

The prime minister said the vote to take over the parliamentary timetable on Wednesday to pass a Bill blocking a no-deal Brexit would hand control of the negotiations to the EU.

Referring to Mr Corbyn, Mr Johnson said: “What his surrender Bill would do is wreck any chance of the talks and we don’t know his strategy at all.

“He’s asking for mobs and Momentum activists to paralyse the traffic in his name.

“What are they supposed to chant? What is the slogan? ‘What do we want? Dither and delay. When do want it? We don’t know.

“That’s his policy. Can he confirm now that he will allow the people of this country to decide on what he is giving up in their name with a general election on October 15th — or is he frit?”

General election

Mr Johnson tabled a motion seeking a general election next month after his government was defeated in the vote on Tuesday night. The prime minister said of the Bill: “It would mean that the EU themselves would be able to decide how long to keep this country in the EU. And since I refuse to go along with that plan, we are going to have to make a choice.

“I don’t want an election. The public don’t want an election. But if the House votes for this Bill tomorrow, the public will have to choose who goes to Brussels on October 17th to sort this out and take this country forward.”

On Wednesday, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford claimed Mr Johnson was “behaving like a dictator more than a democrat” as he called on him to “finally act to remove the threat of a catastrophic no-deal Brexit”.

Mr Blackford said: “Last night, parliament once again defeated this shambolic Tory government. Today we have seized back control from a prime minister who is behaving like a dictator more than a democrat.

“The prime minister must be stopped. MPs must unite across this House to take no-deal off the table tonight. We will defeat the government again.

“So, can the prime minister tell us, when we succeed, will he respect the democratic vote of this House, the democratic will of the people we represent and finally act to remove the threat of a catastrophic no-deal Brexit?”

Mr Johnson replied: “I might ask [him] if he will respect the democratic will of the people of the UK, as this House voted to do time and time and time again, and that is implement the result of the [Brexit] referendum.”

Under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, Mr Johnson needs a two-thirds majority in the House of Commons to call a snap general election.

No majority for no-deal

But Mr Corbyn said on Tuesday night Labour would not vote for an election before the Bill blocking a no-deal Brexit is passed. “There is no consent in this House to leave the European Union without a deal. There is no majority for no-deal in the country,” Mr Corbyn said.

“As I have said before: if the prime minister has confidence in his Brexit policy – when he has one he can put forward – he should put it before the people in a public vote. And so, he wants to table a motion for a general election, fine, get the Bill through first in order to take no-deal off the table.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a Scottish court ruled that the matter of whether Mr Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament later this month until shortly before Britain leaves the EU is lawful was not one for judges to decide.

More than 70 opposition politicians had challenged Mr Johnson’s right to suspend, or “prorogue”, parliament, arguing it was illegal and unconstitutional because his intent was to force through a no-deal Brexit on October 31st by limiting the opportunity for opponents to object to it.

A few hours before Tuesday night’s ballot, which passed by 328 votes to 301, the British government lost its working majority when former Conservative minister Phillip Lee crossed the floor to join the Liberal Democrats. All 21 Conservatives who voted against the government are to lose the whip and be barred from standing as candidates for the party in the next general election.

The rebels included two former chancellors of the exchequer – Philip Hammond and Ken Clarke – and former ministers Rory Stewart, David Gauke, Dominic Grieve, Greg Clark and Justine Greening. Veteran backbencher Nicholas Soames, grandson of Winston Churchill, also voted against the government. - PA/Reuters. Additional reporting Denis Staunton, London Editor.