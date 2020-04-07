Boris Johnson breathing without assistance, Raab says

British prime minister Boris Johnson is breathing without any assistance and continues to be monitored in critical care, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

Mr Raab, who is deputising for Mr Johnson after he moved to intensive care due to worsening coronavirus symptoms, said the British leader had remained stable overnight and was receiving “standard oxygen treatment”.

“He has not required any mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. He remains in good spirits and in keeping with usual clinical practice his progress continues to be monitored in critical care,”

Mr Raab told a news conference. “I’m confident that he’ll pull through because if there’s one thing I know about this prime minister, he’s a fighter. He’ll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order.”

Mr Johnson was originally admitted to St Thomas’ on Sunday on the advice of his doctor after continuing to display symptoms of cough and high temperature ten days after testing positive for the virus. – PA