Boris Johnson becomes new UK prime minister after meeting queen

Boris Johnson has become UK prime minister after a meeting with Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace.

The Conservative leader, whose progress to his meeting with the queen was briefly disrupted by climate change protesters, was appointed after Theresa May resigned.

He was travelling to his new home at 10 Downing Street, where he was to give a speech before announcing cabinet appointments later this afternoon.

As Mr Johnson’s car drove along The Mall to the palace, banner-waving climate change protesters from Greenpeace attempted to impede its journey.

Mrs May’s farewell speech in Downing Street was also disrupted, by a cry of “stop Brexit” from a protester outside, in reply she joked: “I think not.” But she made clear her desire for Mr Johnson to seek a deal with Brexit, having previously warned about the risks of a no-deal departure. Flanked by husband Philip, she said: “I repeat my warm congratulations to Boris on winning the Conservative leadership election.

“I wish him and the Government he will lead every good fortune in the months and years ahead.

“Their successes will be our country’s successes, and I hope that they will be many.” But she added: “Of course, much remains to be done – the immediate priority being to complete our exit from the European Union in a way that works for the whole United Kingdom.

“With success in that task can come a new beginning for our country — a national renewal that can move us beyond the current impasse into the bright future the British people deserve.”

Resignations

One of Mrs May’s final acts as prime minister was to receive the resignations of Philip Hammond, David Gauke and Rory Stewart from their cabinet roles. Her effective deputy prime minister David Lidington also announced he was standing down from the government.

Mr Johnson was preparing a sweeping cabinet shake-up that could see his rival in the Tory leadership contest Jeremy Hunt return to the backbenches after refusing to accept a demotion.

Mr Johnson is promising to promote women and Tory MPs from ethnic minority backgrounds to form “a cabinet for modern Britain” after he arrives in Downing Street shortly after 4pm.

WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister @BorisJohnson makes his first statement in Downing Street https://t.co/CmYEUUhCzg — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 24, 2019

I wrote to @BorisJohnson yesterday to congratulate him on his election, to wish him well & to say I've decided that after 20 yrs on the front bench it's the right moment to move on. I shall leave the govt when @theresa_may offers her resignation to The Queen. — David Lidington (@DLidington) July 24, 2019

I have just handed in my resignation to @theresa_may. It has been a privilege to serve as her Chancellor of the Exchequer for the last three years. pic.twitter.com/pcCkvKhQxj — Philip Hammond (@PhilipHammondUK) July 24, 2019

In his resignation letter, chancellor Mr Hammond said the new prime minister should be “free to choose a chancellor who is fully aligned with his policy position”.

He wrote : “Despite the uncertainty created by the unresolved issue of Brexit, we have been able to make notable progress in rebuilding the public finances and preparing the British economy for the opportunities ahead.”

Mr Johnson will immediately begin the process of clearing out some of Mrs May’s cabinet and start naming his new top team, but already there are tensions surfacing.

Mr Hunt, foreign secretary, has turned down the offer of defence secretary and has told Mr Johnson he will return to the backbenches unless he stays in his current job or is made chancellor, home secretary or deputy prime minister.

Much attention will focus on Mr Johnson’s choice of chancellor, with home secretary Sajid Javid, Treasury chief secretary Liz Truss and health secretary Matt Hancock all vying for the post.

Mr Hancock told the BBC’s Today programme that Mr Johnson wanted to “start immediately on the domestic agenda as well as delivering on Brexit” and said there was “fiscal firepower” available to start improving public services.

Mr Hancock also rejected claims by US president Donald Trump that Mr Johnson was “Britain Trump” and was working with Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party. He said the new prime minister was a liberal Conservative who wanted to crush the Brexit Party.

He insisted that “Boris doesn’t want an early election”, in spite of growing speculation in the Conservative party that the new prime minister could seek an early poll because of his evaporating parliamentary majority.

IMF warning

Mr Johnson enters Downing Street amid warnings from the International Monetary Fund that he risks causing a global economic shock if he leads Britain out of the EU without a deal.

The IMF said on Tuesday that a no-deal Brexit ranked alongside US trade policy as one of the chief threats to the world economy. Mr Johnson has threatened to leave the EU without a deal on October 31st.

EU leaders are wary of the new prime minister and are preparing to resist Mr Johnson’s demand for a complete rewrite of the Brexit deal agreed over more than two years between Mrs May and the EU’s 27 other members.

Michel Barnier, EU chief negotiator, said Brussels looked forward to working with Mr Johnson “to facilitate the ratification of the withdrawal agreement”.

The prime minister-in-waiting has said the agreement is “defunct”.

Mr Johnson beat Mr Hunt by a 2:1 margin in the leadership contest, polling 92,153 votes to the foreign secretary’s 46,656. The victor admitted that some people might wonder “what they have done”.

He promised to deliver Brexit with a new “can do” spirit and vowed to bring the country back together with a one-nation brand of Conservatism, which would include a more socially progressive agenda and higher public spending.

Promotions

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that two other MPs with an Asian background – Priti Patel and Alok Sharma – will be appointed to the cabinet, in what Mr Johnson says will be a diverse line-up.

Ms Patel has been tipped to become home secretary, a move that would mark a resurrection of her career after she was sacked as international development secretary for pursuing private discussions with the Israeli government.

Promotions are also likely for rising stars, including Rishi Sunak, Oliver Dowden, Tracey Crouch and Robert Jenrick, but the main focus will be on whom Mr Johnson chooses for the treasury and as his main Brexit team.

Mark Spencer, a popular former remainer and experienced whip, has been given the job of chief whip, while Mr Johnson has hired Andrew Griffith, one of the most senior executives at broadcaster Sky, to become his chief business adviser.

To implement Brexit, Mr Johnson will appoint Dominic Cummings, the campaign director of the official Brexit Vote Leave campaign, as a senior adviser in Downing Street. – PA/Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019