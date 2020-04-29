Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce birth of baby boy

Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds has given birth to a baby boy, the couple have announced.

A spokeswoman for the UK Prime Minister and his partner said both mother and baby are “doing very well” after the birth in a London hospital on Wednesday morning.

The spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: “So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!”

Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted: “Wonderful news. Many congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.” - PA

