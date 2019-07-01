Body of man who fell from landing gear of plane, found in London garden

The body of a suspected stowaway, who police believe fell from the landing gear of a Kenya Airways flight to Heathrow Airport, was found in a garden in Clapham, south London, on Sunday, Scotland Yard has said.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers are working to establish the identity of a man believed to have fallen from the landing gear compartment of an aeroplane.

“Police were called at 15.39hrs on Sunday, 30 June to a residential address in Offerton Road, Clapham after a body was discovered in a garden.

“Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service.

“The body of a person, believed to be a man (age unknown) was found.

“A postmortem examination will be carried out in due course. Police are working to establish the man’s identity.

“A crime scene was put in place but has since been closed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.

“At this point, police believe the man was a stowaway and had fallen from the landing gear of an inbound Kenya Airways flight to Heathrow Airport.

“A bag, water and some food were discovered in the landing gear compartment once it landed at the airport.

“Enquiries continue, led by the South Central Command Unit and the Met’s Aviation Policing Command. Officers will be liaising with the airline and international authorities.”–PA