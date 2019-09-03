Blow for Johnson as MPs back motion to block no-deal Brexit

British prime minister Boris Johnson has suffered a humiliating defeat in the House of Commons as former Tory cabinet ministers banded together with Labour MPs to seize control of the parliamentary timetable.

The prime minister is poised to ask MPs on Wednesday to support an October general election after losing a vote paving the way for a rebel bill aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit.

The government lost the high-stakes vote by 328 to 301 – a majority of 27.

Mr Johnson described the legislation, drawn up by a cross-party coalition including senior Tories Oliver Letwin and Dominic Grieve, as “Jeremy Corbyn’s surrender Bill”.

But despite heavy-handed warnings from Downing Street that rebels would face deselection, more than a dozen Tory MPs defied party whips to back the motion tabled by Mr Letwin.

Mr Johnson held a series of meetings with potential rebels on Tuesday seeking to reassure them he was determined to strike a fresh Brexit deal with the 27 EU member states and that MPs would be given plenty of time to debate and approve it.

But several Tories appear to have been emboldened rather than deterred by the threat of losing the party whip for the remainder of the parliament – and by Mr Johnson’s decision last week to suspend parliament.

They expressed concerns about Mr Johnson’s failure to show any evidence of concrete progress in the negotiations with the EU27.

British prime minister Boris Johnson: ‘The Bill is shameful’. Photograph: AFP

Conservative MP Phillip Hammond arrives at the cabinet office in London, on Tuesday. Photograph: EPA

Former chancellor Philip Hammond and former justice secretary David Gauke were among the rebels, as was the veteran MP (and Winston Churchill’s grandson) Nicholas Soames.

Mr Hammond, who less than six months ago was delivering his spring statement as chancellor, said on Tuesday morning he was ready for the “fight of a lifetime” to hold his place in the Conservative party.

“I am going to defend my party against incomers, entryists, who are trying to turn it from a broad church to a narrow faction,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

In a thinly veiled swipe at the prime minister’s chief strategist, Dominic Cummings, who is not a Conservative member, he said: “People who are at the heart of this government, who are probably not even members of the Conservative party, care nothing about the future of the Conservatives and I intend to defend my party against them.”

The Conservative MP Philip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons to join the Liberal Democrats just as Johnson prepared to address MPs about last week’s G7 meeting, removing the PM’s majority.

Mr Johnson’s G7 statement was just his second appearance at the dispatch box in parliament since he became prime minister in July. Addressing a raucous House of Commons, Mr Johnson claimed the motion drawn up by the cross-party coalition was “without precedent in our history” and would “destroy any chance of negotiation”.

“There is only one way to describe the Bill: it is Jeremy Corbyn’s surrender Bill. That is what it is. It means running up the white flag. The Bill is shameful,” he said.

“I want to make it clear to everybody in this house: there are no circumstances in which I will ever accept anything like it. I will never surrender the control of our negotiations in the way that the leader of the opposition is demanding.”

Mr Corbyn said the measure was “a last chance to stop this government riding roughshod over constitutional and democratic rights in this country, so that a cabal in Downing Street cannot crash us out without a deal, without any democratic mandate and against the majority of public opinion.

“The prime minister is not winning friends in Europe; he is losing friends at home. His is a government with no mandate, no morals and, as of today, no majority,” he said.

Mr Lee’s defection to the Lib Dems came after two moderate Tory former ministers, Justine Greening and Alastair Burt, said they would step down from parliament at the next general election.

Mr Lee, in his resignation letter, said the Brexit process had transformed his “once great party” into “something more akin to a narrow faction”.

If Mr Johnson tables a motion calling for a general election under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act, he will need to win by a two-thirds majority in the Commons.

Labour is keen to secure a general election; Mr Corbyn told a rally in Salford on Monday he would be “delighted” to go to the polls. But it is unclear whether he would whip his MPs to back a motion tabled by Johnson if it does not include a firm election date.

Government sources said the government was now pencilling in October 15th as polling day, rather than October 14th, after the Jewish Board of Deputies warned of a clash with the festival of Succot, and they insisted there was no risk of Johnson shifting the date to secure a no-deal Brexit.

Pro-EU demonstrators outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: PA

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather outside the cabinet office on Whitehall in London on Monday. Photograph: Getty Images

Labour was seeking parliamentary means of agreeing to an election while also preventing a no-deal Brexit.

While some of those MPs supporting the rebels’ motion on Tuesday want to block Brexit, others would like to leave the EU with a deal.

A group of Labour MPs, including Stephen Kinnock and Gloria de Piero, plan to table two amendments to Wednesday’s Bill, calling for the Brexit delay to be used to secure a deal – and a vote to be held on Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement – including the last-ditch concessions she made shortly before she was forced to resign.

Urging MPs to support the rebel motion on Tuesday, Mr Letwin said that due to the imminent suspension of parliament, this was the final opportunity for MPs to legislate and have that legislation “enforced on a reluctant government”.

The West Dorset MP said Mr Johnson’s threat of a no-deal Brexit appeared to mean “if they do not do what he wishes, he will throw himself into the abyss”.

Asked via an intervention whether the plan to delay Brexit until at least January 31st would not simply create confusion, Mr Letwin replied it was the best option on offer.

“It’s to provide the government with the time to seek to solve this problem and to enable parliament to help to resolve an issue which has proved very difficult,” he said. “I don’t say it’s easy to do by 31 January, but I’m sure that it will not be done by 31 October. We are between a rock and a hard place, and in this instance the hard place is better than the rock. It is as simple as that. It’s decision time.

“If honourable members across the house want to prevent a no-deal exit on 31 October, they will have the opportunity to do so if, but only if they vote for this motion this evening. I hope they will do so.” - Guardian