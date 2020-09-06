Birmingham: Several people injured in series of stabbings

Several people have been injured in a series of stabbings in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said there were “a number” of victims, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing at around 12.30am on Sunday, which was then followed by reports of other incidents in the area.

The force said: “We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious.

“However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything. At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.”

Police said the response would be ongoing “for some time” and urged people to stay away from the scene.