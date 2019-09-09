Bercow to stand down as Commons speaker at next general election

John Bercow, Speaker in Britain’s House of Commons, announced on Monday that he would be standing down from the role.

Mr Bercow has helped bend parliamentary rules to give lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit the chance to try to prevent Britain leaving the European Union without a deal on October 31st.

He said he would not contest the next election if parliament voted later today in favour of holding one. If, as expected, lawmakers reject the government’s attempt to call an election, he said he would quit on October 31st.

Elsewhere, the British parliament will be prorogued at the close of business on Monday, Downing Street has confirmed.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said that while the government would obey the law, Mr Johnson would not be requesting another extension of the Article 50 EU withdrawal process.

“The prime minister is not going to seek an extension,” the spokesman said.

“If MPs want to resolve this there is an easy way – vote for an election today and let the public decide.”

Stalemate

An Opposition law, dubbed the Benn Bill after Labour MP Hilary Benn, that would extend the Brexit deadline until January 2020 is expected to receive Royal Assent before prorogation kicks-in but MPs would be thrown out of Parliament almost immediately afterwards and face a nervous wait to see whether Mr Johnson will obey the legislation.

The Conservative Party leader flew to Ireland to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Monday morning but his counterpart poured cold water on suggestions of a breakthrough on the stalemate over a solution to the Irish backstop, the safety net agreed by the European Union and the UK to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.

Royal approval

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth gave final approval to a piece of legislation which seeks to prevent prime minister Boris Johnson from taking the country out of the European Union without a deal on October 31st.

The step, known as Royal Assent, is effectively a rubber-stamp from the monarch for the law which passed through parliament last week despite opposition from the government.

The Royal Assent was announced in parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords. – PA and Reuters