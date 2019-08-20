Backstop to stay in Brexit deal until ‘alternative found’, Tusk insists

People opposing the Brexit backstop without coming up with a realistic alternative support the return of an Irish Border, European Council president Donald Tusk has said.

In a Twitter post which followed UK prime minister Boris Johnson calling for the removal of the backstop from the withdrawal deal reached between British and EU negotiators, Mr Tusk said: “The backstop is an insurance to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland unless and until an alternative is found.

“Those against the backstop and not proposing realistic alternatives in fact support re-establishing a border. Even if they do not admit it.”

Mr Johnson on Monday told Ireland and the EU that alternative guarantees to avoid Border checks could be inserted into the withdrawal agreement but the backstop must be removed.

However, Dublin was cool on the proposals last night. While the Government issued no formal response, two senior sources played down the significance of the British initiatives and said that the position had not changed, that the Brexit withdrawal agreement could not be renegotiated.

James Cleverly, chairman of the Conservative Party, on Tuesday said the EU needs to show flexibility over the backstop because the issue of whether Britain leaves the bloc with or without a deal is now mainly up to Brussels. He said the EU’s insistence on the backstop was the main sticking point in reaching a deal.

Mr Cleverly told the BBC that “negotiations only work if people are willing to move and be adaptable” and that what Mr Johnson is asking the EU to do “is look at reality”.

‘Sticking point’

“The withdrawal agreement, because of the backstop, has been rejected by the House of Commons three times and it’s been very very clear that that is the sticking point, but without that there is a good chance of getting a deal through the House and that’s what the prime minister has said he wants to do.”

He added: “We’re making it very very clear we want a deal, but if that is not possible, if the EU are unable or unwilling to make a concession like this then we are going to leave on 31st October that has got to be what happens, that’s what we’ve committed to, that’s what we are going to do.”

Mr Johnson spoke to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the telephone for almost an hour last night and later released a letter he had sent Mr Tusk, who heads the group of EU leaders.

Senior sources in Dublin pointed to the lack of any detail in Mr Johnson’s letter about how a hard border could be avoided, or what the nature of any alternative guarantees could be.

Mr Johnson reiterated British opposition to the backstop, the legal guarantee that the North will continue to follow EU rules and standards if no new trade deal is agreed in order to avoid a hard border.

‘Reckless’

Independent MP Luciana Berger, who co-ordinated a letter calling for MPs’ recall to parliament to block a no-deal Brexit, branded Mr Johnson’s plans as “incredibly reckless”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s very clear that the prime minister is taking us down a path which is reckless.

“Every day something else comes out and in fact the letter that you refer to was put together before the project Yellowhammer report was leaked and so there’s even more reason now that parliament should reconvene in order that we can hold the prime minister and his government to account on all the plans that they are pursuing which are incredibly reckless.”