Assange put rights activists at risk of harm, court told

Reporting for journalism is not an excuse for breaking laws, lawyers acting for the US government have said on the first day of a legal battle over whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited from the UK.

The US case was opened on Monday at Woolwich crown court in south-east London by James Lewis QC, who said that by disseminating material in an unredacted form Mr Assange knowingly put human rights activists, dissidents, journalists and their families at risk of serious harm in states operated by oppressive regimes.

“The defence seek to suggest that the risk to these individuals who, by having the individuals revealed as informants, is somehow overstated. I would remind the court that these were individuals who were passing on information on regimes such as Iran and organisations such as al-Qaeda,” he said.

Mr Assange (48) is wanted in the US to face 18 charges of attempted hacking and breaches of the Espionage Act. They relate to the publication a decade ago of hundreds of thousands of diplomatic cables and files covering areas including US activities in Afghanistan and Iraq. The Australian is accused of working with the former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to leak classified documents.

Sitting at the back of the court wearing a grey blazer, white shirt under a grey sweater, Mr Assange listened impassively. His father, John Shipton, watched proceedings from the public gallery as the sound of protests outside could be heard in the distance while Mr Lewis worked his way through the US case.

He went on to state that he wanted to emphasise that Mr Assange essentially faced two areas relating to his conduct in the indictment – theft and computer hacking of the information published and identifying informants in Iraq and Afghanistan knowing that they would be at risk of harm.

“He is not charged with disclosure of embarrassing or awkward information that the government would rather not have have disclosed,” he said.

“This is not a case involving any charges of publications of disclosure of war crimes or matters such as that. It’s limited solely to the disclosure of sources where there is obvious harm.”

‘Hyperbole’

Mr Lewis said he wanted to address what he described as the defence “hyperbole” that the WikiLeaks founder could be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in the US.

“Sentencing is a function of the trial court not the function of the charging authority. Indeed, the equivalent offence in the UK would carry the equivalent sentence,” he added.

Earlier, Mr Lewis referred to a report in the Guardian from September 2011 which reported that WikiLeaks had published its full archive of 251,000 secret US diplomatic cables, without redactions, potentially exposing thousands of individuals named in the documents to detention, harm or putting their lives in danger.

He went on to describe how the move had been strongly condemned by WikiLeaks’s five previous media partners – the Guardian, New York Times, El País, Der Spiegel and Le Monde – which had worked with the site publishing carefully selected and redacted documents.

“We deplore the decision of WikiLeaks to publish the unredacted state department cables, which may put sources at risk,” the organisations said in a joint statement, which Mr Lewis read out.

Mr Assange’s case has drawn widespread support , including from the Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights, who said last week that he should not be extradited because of the potential impact on press freedom and concerns about “the real risk of torture or inhuman or degrading treatment”.

Mr Shipton has said his son would face what was effectively a “death sentence” if sent to the US.

The first week of the extradition trial is expected to focus on legal argument before the case is adjourned until May 18th.

Defence

Mr Assange’s lawyers will open the defence case on Tuesday, which is expected to expand on claims that emerged last week that Donald Trump had offered Mr Assange a pardon if he would say Russia was not involved in WikiLeaks’ publication of US Democratic party emails that had an impact on the Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The defence will outline a number of “abuse of power” arguments and is expected to argue that Mr Assange’s extradition should not take place on the the basis of a clause in the 2003 UK-US extradition treaty, which prohibits extraditions for political offences.

Hearings at the end of this week will focus on whether a number of witnesses can be allowed to give evidence anonymously.

Mr Assange has been held on remand in Belmarsh prison since last September after serving a 50-week jail sentence for breaching bail conditions.

He sought refuge in Ecuador’s London embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden where he was accused of sexual offences.

However, Swedish prosecutors said last November they were discontinuing an investigation into a rape allegation, explaining that although the complainant’s evidence was deemed credible and reliable, witnesses’ memories had faded over the decade since the allegations were first made. Mr Assange has always denied the allegations.

He was removed from the embassy last April and was arrested for failing to surrender to the court. – Guardian