Assange fiancee urges Trump to ‘end this now’ and ‘tear down these prison walls’

The fiancee of Julian Assange has called on Donald Trump to “tear down these prison walls” and “end this now”.

Stella Moris had wept in Court Two of the Old Bailey as a judge rejected the US government’s bid to extradite him due to his suicide risk.

Ms Moris, who has two young sons with the 49-year-old WikiLeaks founder, hailed the victory, but held off celebrating until he is freed from prison.

Instead, she issued a direct plea to the outgoing US president to call a halt to the case.

Ms Moris said: “I call on the president of the United States to end this now.

“Mr president, tear down these prison walls. Let our little boys have their father. Free Julian, free the press, free us all.”

Speaking to a large crowd of journalists and well-wishers outside the central London court, she said: “Today is a victory for Julian. Today’s victory is a first step towards justice in this case.

“I had hoped today would be the day Julian would come home. Today is not that day but that day will come soon.”

Referring to the months Assange has already spent in custody, she said: “As long as Julian has to endure suffering in isolation as an unconvicted prisoner at Belmarsh prison, as long as our children continue to be robbed of their father’s love and affection, we cannot celebrate. We will celebrate the day he comes home.”

During the hour-long ruling, Judge Vanessa Baraitser had accepted defence evidence that Assange had suffered from severe depression during his incarceration.

Prospect

Faced with the prospect of being placed under special administrative measures in isolation at a supermax jail, authorities would not be able to prevent him from taking his own life, the court heard.

Ms Moris said: “We are pleased that the court has recognised the seriousness and inhumanity of what he has endured and what he faces.

“But let’s not forget the indictment in the US has not been dropped.

“We are extremely concerned that the US government decided to appeal this decision.

“It continues to want to punish Julian and make him disappear into the deepest, darkest hole of the US prison system for the rest of his life.

“That will never happen. We will never accept that journalism is a crime in this country, or any other.”

The judge had also referred to allegations that Assange and his associates had been bugged at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, saying they were being investigated by a court in Spain.

Judge Baraitser said it was not appropriate to make any ruling on the facts of the alleged incidents.

But Ms Moris told journalists it was “sickening”

She said: “Let’s not forget that US agents plotted to kill Julian on British soil.

“His British solicitors were deliberately targeted by name and their documents were stolen, their legal operations even targeted our six-month-old baby. It is sickening and it is also a threat to everyone.”

Ms Moris continued: “On behalf of Julian and myself, I want to thank the millions of people around the world and the institutions that are already calling for this persecution to end.

“I ask you all to shout louder, you lobby harder, until he is free. I call on everyone else to come together to defend Julian’s rights; not just Julian’s rights, they are your rights too.

“Julian’s freedom is coupled to all our freedoms and our freedoms are lost in the blink of an eye.

Stella Morris, partner of Julian Assange arriving at the Old Bailey in London on Monday. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

“I call on insiders to come forward to expose the full extent of the misconduct that has led to Julian’s imprisonment.”

Assange, who sat in the dock of court 2 in a blue suit and wearing a green face mask below his nose, closed his eyes as the judge read out her ruling.

He is not expected to be freed from high-security Belmarsh Prison immediately as the US government are likely to appeal, but he can make a fresh application for bail.

Plot

Assange is wanted to face an 18-count indictment, alleging a plot to hack computers and a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information.

The case followed WikiLeaks’s publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents in 2010 and 2011 relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, as well as diplomatic cables.

Prosecutors say Assange helped US defence analyst Chelsea Manning breach the Espionage Act in unlawfully obtaining material, was complicit in hacking by others, and published classified information that put the lives of US informants in danger.

Assange denies plotting with Ms Manning to crack an encrypted password on US department of defence computers and says there is no evidence that anyone’s safety was put at risk.

His legal team argued that the prosecution is political and said Assange, who has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome and severe depression, is a high suicide risk if he is extradited.

In her judgment, Judge Baraitser referred to evidence of Assange’s mental state.

She said that “facing conditions of near total isolation” in US custody, she was satisfied that authorities there would not be able to prevent Assange from “finding a way to commit suicide”.

Assange’s lawyers had said he faced up to 175 years in jail if convicted, although the US government said the sentence was more likely to be between four and six years.

Assange wiped his brow after the decision was announced while his fiancee, Stella Moris, with whom he has two young sons, wept.

She was embraced by WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson, who sat next to her in court as the judgment was delivered.

The prosecution has given notice of appealing over the decision and has 14 days to lodge its grounds.

Ruling

In her ruling, the judge rejected the defence arguments of freedom of speech and that the prosecution was politically motivated.

She said: “If the allegations are proved then the agreement with Ms Manning and other groups of computer hackers took him outside any role of investigative journalism.

“He was acting to further the overall objective of WikiLeaks to obtain protected information by hacking, if necessary.”

The judge said Assange’s dealings with Ms Manning “went beyond the mere encouragement of a journalist”.

She said Assange was “well aware” of the danger to informants by disclosing unredacted names in leaked documents.

If Assange’s conduct was proved it would amount to offences in this jurisdiction and he would not be protected by freedom of speech, she said.

The judge added: “Free speech rights don’t provide unfettered discretion for some, like Mr Assange, to decide the fate of others.”

On the claim that the charges were politically motivated, she said: “There was insufficient evidence to find the prosecutors responsible for bringing these charges were pressurised by the Trump administration.

“There is little or no evidence to indicate hostility by president Trump to Mr Assange or WikiLeaks.”

She added: “I accepted Mr Assange has political opinions. However, I was satisfied that the federal prosecutors who acted to bring these charges did so in good faith.” – PA