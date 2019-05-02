Angry Williamson hits out at Theresa May’s ‘kangaroo court’

Gavin Williamson has accused Theresa May of conducting a “kangaroo court” against him, swearing on the lives of his children that he was not responsible for a leak that triggered his sacking as UK defence secretary.

Mr Williamson said he had been “screwed” by the prime minister as he protested his innocence over an unprecedented leak and urged a police investigation to clear his name.

Mrs May on Wednesday confronted Mr Williamson about an 11-minute phone call with Steve Swinford, a Daily Telegraph journalist, that took place the day the UK’s National Security Council agreed to partly open up the country’s 5G network to Huawei, the Chinese telecoms group.

David Lidington, Cabinet Office minister, on Thursday said the alleged leak did not merit a police investigation. Cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill “doesn’t consider it necessary to refer it to the police”, said Mr Lidington, who added: “We would of course co-operate fully if the police decided an investigation was necessary.”

Mrs May’s spokesman said: “This was not about what was leaked but where it was leaked from and the importance of maintaining trust in the National Security Council.

“Ministers serve for as long as they have the trust of the prime minister. Following the inquiry and his conduct around the inquiry, the defence secretary no longer had the confidence of the prime minister.”

Opposition parties have stepped up their demands for a criminal investigation into Mr Williamson.

“Where is the justice?” asked Labour deputy leader Tom Watson, after asking an urgent question in the Commons on the issue. “In what world is it acceptable that the prime minister should be an arbiter on a politician she believes is guilty of criminal conduct in office should face a criminal investigation?”

‘Compelling’ evidence

Mrs May moved swiftly and brutally on Wednesday evening to fire the former loyalist who led her leadership campaign in 2016, amid frustration about a series of leaks from cabinet meetings in recent months. In the wake of the leak, No 10 ordered an inquiry, asking ministers and officials who attended the NSC to hand over their mobile phone records voluntarily.

She learnt on Wednesday afternoon of “compelling” evidence of Mr Williamson’s alleged involvement in the leak from the NSC, which brings together the UK’s top security ministers and officials. This evidence is thought to be the conversation with Swinford. A few hours later the prime minister summoned Mr Williamson to her office and offered him the opportunity to resign before firing him on the spot.

Mr Williamson reportedly admitted speaking to the Daily Telegraph journalist, but denied he had revealed any details of the NSC meeting.

With the firing, Mrs May has created a potentially dangerous enemy on the backbenches. Mr Williamson, who was chief whip before he became defence secretary, once told friends: “I made her ... and I can break her.”

One ally of Mr Williamson, the first cabinet minister to be sacked for leaking in more than 30 years, said: “I think the prime minister has made a serious mistake.” One MP said: “Gavin knows where all the bodies are buried and I’d imagine he knows how to bury a few more.”

Mr Williamson told friends that he believed his downfall was the result of a vendetta with Sir Mark. The two fell out over a Whitehall security review more than a year ago. The cabinet secretary initiated the inquiry into the source of the Huawei leak.

In a letter to Mr Williamson, a former rising star in the Conservative Party, Mrs May said he had failed to engage with the leak inquiry and that the evidence suggested he was to blame.

“I put to you the latest information from the investigation, which provides compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorised disclosure,” the prime minister wrote. “No other, credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified.”

She added: “It is vital that I have full confidence in the members of my cabinet and of the National Security Council. The gravity of this issue alone, and its ramifications for the operation of the NSC and the UK’s national interest, warrants the serious steps we have taken and an equally serious response.”

Replacement

In response, Mr Williamson released a letter to the prime minister in which he “strenuously” denied being responsible for the leak.

Mr Williamson has been replaced by Penny Mordaunt, who served as international development secretary and is now the first female defence secretary in the UK. Ms Mordaunt in turn has been replaced by Rory Stewart, who is promoted from justice minister.

A former MoD official said: “Of all the things that have gone on, he [Mr Williamson] is right on Huawei. I am not sure this was the most sensitive leak of intelligence and no agent in the field was put at risk. Whatever happened, this is a debate that should have been held in public.”

The Huawei decision came despite pressure from the US to keep the Chinese company out of Britain’s 5G network. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019