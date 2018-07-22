Almost 200 Irish and UK politicans call on May to reform North’s abortion laws

Irish and British parliamentarians have called on the UK government to reform Northern Ireland’s restrictive abortion laws.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and her deputy Michelle O’Neill, and British Labour MP Stella Creasy, were among 173 politicians to sign a cross-party letter, published in the Sunday Times, arguing ministers cannot continue to argue that it is a devolved matter, given the Stormont has been collapsed since January 2017.

It urged the end of treating British and Irish citizens living in the North as “second class citizens”.

Abortion law in in the North dates back to the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 making abortion illegal in almost every circumstance and the law some of the most restrictive in the world.

The 1967 Abortion Act in Britain, allowing for abortion up to 24 weeks, was never extended to the North.

Access to abortion is only permitted if a woman’s life is at risk or there is risk to her mental or physical health that is long term or permanent.

Pregnancy involving rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormality (FFA) are not circumstances in which abortions can be performed legally.

Thirteen abortions, within the current law, took place in Northern Ireland hospitals in 2016/17.

However, it is estimated that every day two or three women will travel to Britain for an abortion; with many others risking prosecution for self-administering abortifacients (abortion pills) at home; or they are compelled to carry pregnancies to full term.

Since June 2017 women from Northern Ireland have been able to access free abortions in England, however, many women, including those in coercive relationships and with caring responsibilities, cannot travel.

New statistics from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service indicates 342 women made the journey between March and May this year.

The DUP, which keeps Theresa May’s Conservative government in power through a confidence and supply agreement at Westminster, says it objects to the idea of legislation being imposed “over our heads”.

On Sunday the DUP said its position was reflected by Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart, who was in London last week speaking with MPs and peers about abortion.

“We urged members of both Houses to respect the sincere and deeply held views of many in Northern Ireland about abortion as well as the role of the Northern Ireland Assembly,” she said.

“Abortion was fully devolved to the Assembly in 2009. Any move to introduce abortion on demand through Westminster would be unreasonable and disrespectful to the democratic process in Northern Ireland.

“It would be short-sighted and foolish in the extreme to take advantage of the current political complexities at Stormont to impose such controversial legislation over our heads.”

Amnesty International campaign manager in the North, Grainne Teggart, said there is now “an unbreakable determination from parliamentarians across all parties to pressure Theresa May’s government to do what is right and reform abortion laws in Northern Ireland”.

“This isn’t an issue of politics; it’s an issue of human rights,” she said.

“Women in Northern Ireland deserve access to free, safe and legal abortion without being forced to travel - just like every other woman in the UK.

“It’s a complete scandal that we are still being left behind.”

Ms Teggart said this week’s British Irish Intergovernmental Conference in London provided an opportunity to prioritise abortion law reform.

Co-founder of the Both Lives Matter anti-abortion group, Dawn McEvoy, says MPs should “respect the people of Northern Ireland and our elected representatives”.

“Our current law provides proper protection for both the mother and the unborn baby and we’ve found that many women have no desire for that law to be changed,” she said.

An Alliance for Choice spokeswoman said: “It remains disappointing that children as young as 12 are being forced to travel to access medical services that should be available at home. Even with the current restrictive law, it is difficult to understand how a pregnant child’s mental health would not have satisfied the criteria for a lawful abortion.”

Last month the Supreme Court found that Northern Ireland abortions laws in cases of rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormality were incompatible with human rights law.

The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) found that “despite legal provision for abortion in very limited circumstances, de facto limitations render access to abortion virtually impossible”.

“The judgement from the Supreme Court last month coupled with the findings of CEDAW should have been enough for Westminster to act,” the Alliance for Choice spokeswoman sad.

“We hope that this letter with Irish, British and Northern Irish politicians highlights for the Intergovernmental Conference that we need abortion services, and they need to be local.

“We urge Westminster to set the date for the Domestic Abuse Bill which will not only improve services for victims and survivors but also provide a mechanism to repeal s58 an s59 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.”

Findings based on the survey of 1,208 adults for the 2016 Northern Ireland Life and Times Survey showed the public indicate its support for abortion law reform.

Most (77 per cent) thought Northern Ireland was “exporting” the issue of abortion rather than dealing with it.