All 39 migrants found dead in Essex lorry believed to be Vietnamese - police

The 39 migrants found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex are believed to be Vietnamese nationals, Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith has said.

“At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese government,” he said in a statement.

“We are in direct contact with a number of families in Vietnam and the UK, and we believe we have identified families for some of the victims whose journey ended in tragedy on our shores.

“The confirmatory evidence needed to formally present cases to HM Senior Coroner for her consideration has not yet been obtained.”

The Vietnamese Embassy in London said it sent its “heartfelt condolences” to the families of the victims.

“The embassy was deeply saddened at the initial findings by the Essex Police that among the victims who lost their lives in the lorry on 23rd October 2019 in Essex, UK, may be Vietnamese nationals,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Specific identities of the victims still need to be identified and confirmed by the relevant authorities of Vietnam and UK.

“We would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

“The Embassy of Vietnam in London will closely co-ordinate with the relevant authorities of Vietnam and UK to support the families of the Vietnamese victims, if any, to bring their loved ones home.”

Essex Police initially believed the 39 were all Chinese nationals.

It is not yet known when the victims entered the trailer, where temperatures can be as low as -25C if the fridge is activated, or the exact route it travelled before crossing from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in the UK last week.