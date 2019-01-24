Alex Salmond charged with two counts of attempted rape

Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has been charged with two counts of attempted rape, the UK Crown Office said on Thursday.

He was also charged with nine counts of sexual assault, two of indecent assault and breach of the peace.

Mr Salmond said he was “innocent of any criminality” and would “defend himself to the utmost” after appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

In a short statement outside the court, he said: “Now that these proceedings are live it is even more important to respect the court and therefore the only thing I can say is I refute absolutely these allegations of criminality and I will defend myself to the utmost in court.”

Mr Salmond was arrested on Wednesday after attending a police station in central Scotland.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

“Proceedings are now live under the contempt of court act.”

Mr Salmond, from Linlithgow, West Lothian, was Scotland’s first minister from 2007 to 2014.

He resigned his membership of the SNP in August 2018.

Mr Salmond has been under investigation by Police Scotland following a confidential investigation by the Scottish government into allegations by two women that he sexually harassed them several years ago. The Scottish government sent their final report to police in August last year.

Mr Salmond guided the party to a narrow Scottish election win in 2007 and then led a minority government as he became Scotland’s first SNP first minister.

In the 2011 election, he led the party to an unprecedented victory with a majority win, meaning the SNP’s manifesto pledge to hold an independence referendum could be delivered.

But the result of the 2014 referendum – a 55 per cent to 45 per cent vote to stay in the UK – led to him stepping down as first minister and SNP leader.