Air traffic control fault halts services at Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport has “temporarily” suspended its services after an air traffic control fault, with passengers advised to check with their airline regarding departures and arrivals.

Flights will be held or diverted to other airports as a result of the fault.

It was unclear how long it would take for normal service to be resumed.

A spokesman said: “We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airline regarding flight departures and arrivals. We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing to our passengers.”

It follows major disruption at Gatwick Airport this week caused by drones being flown over the facility. – Guardian