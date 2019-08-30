Adviser to Sajid Javid escorted from Downing St after sacking

The British chancellor of the exchequer, Sajid Javid, was not informed in advance about the sacking of one of his senior advisers by Boris Johnson’s strategist Dominic Cummings, it has emerged.

Sonia Khan, Mr Javid’s media adviser, was escorted from No 10 Downing Street by a police officer after being accused of misleading Mr Cummings over her contact with individuals close to the former chancellor Philip Hammond, who has been trying to block a no-deal Brexit.

Downing Street rebuffed speculation that she had leaked the government’s no-deal planning report, Operation Yellowhammer, to the press.

Ms Khan was the second adviser working for Mr Javid to be sacked by No 10, leading to suggestions that Mr Javid is becoming increasingly isolated from the core of the Johnson regime.

One former Whitehall colleague of Ms Khan’s said: “Let’s hope Saj makes a stand and sticks up for her. I won’t hold my breath though.”

This week Mr Javid’s first major speech on the economy was cancelled 24 hours before he had been due to deliver it in Birmingham. Downing Street, rather than the Treasury, announced a proposed cut to fuel duty that had been briefed to the papers over the weekend.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We don’t comment on individual staffing and personnel matters.”

A fiery exchange between Mr Cummings and Ms Khan is understood to have revolved around whether she had had contact with a former Hammond staff member. It is understood Ms Khan was asked to hand over her work phone, and also presented her personal phone to Mr Cummings.

Downing Street made clear that Ms Khan was not being blamed for the leak of the Yellowhammer documents on no-deal planning. A senior government source said: “Sonia Khan was not responsible for the Yellowhammer leak.”

Whitehall sources confirmed that the reason Ms Khan was dismissed on the spot was because she had been in contact with people from a group of Conservative politicians working against Mr Johnson by trying to work out ways to avoid a no-deal Brexit, and that she had lied about her contact with them.

Three other women in senior advisory, policy and organisational roles in the Conservative party have also left since Mr Johnson became prime minister.

Sources close to the government have described an emerging pattern in the way they have been dismissed, which they have described as “opaque and shocking” and not always involving a clear explanation of what they have done wrong.

One Tory insider said the way some ex-staffers had been treated by No 10 was “horrific”.

Special advisers, known as Spads, are said to be deeply concerned about the sudden departure of Ms Khan. – Guardian