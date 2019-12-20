UK prosecutors charge US diplomat’s wife over fatal car crash

British prosecutors have charged the wife of a US diplomat with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash in England in August in which a teenager died.

Harry Dunn (19) died after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire used by the US military.

She was given diplomatic immunity and left Britain shortly after the incident, setting off a dispute between London and Washington over whether she should return to face investigation.

Ms Sacoolas (42) claimed diplomatic immunity despite the Foreign Office later saying her husband was not a registered diplomat in a recognised role.

Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, families of diplomats are granted immunity from arrest or detention, with the sending state able to issue a waiver of that immunity.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the immunity does not apply to dependants of consular officials based outside of London.

The completed file of evidence was passed to the prosecution service on November 1st — with Friday’s charging decision coming just under seven weeks later.

Ms Sacoolas was twice interviewed by Northamptonshire Police — once on the day after the crash, and on another occasion by officers who travelled to the United Sstates.

Extradition between the US and the UK is governed by a treaty signed by both countries in 2003, and requests prepared by the CPS are sent by the Home Office to the requested state — in this case the US — through the diplomatic route.

Mr Dunn’s death was the start of three months’ worth of separate legal battles for the teenager’s family — a judicial review against the Foreign Office, a referral of Northamptonshire Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct an investigation into the US administration’s handling of the case and a civil claim against Ms Sacoolas herself.

Since the investigation into the teenager’s death was launched, the family have taken their fight to the United States and met President Donald Trump at the White House.

The meeting with Mr Trump also sparked controversy after it later emerged Ms Sacoolas was sat in the room next door ready to meet with Mr Dunn’s parents — an offer the teenager’s family refused. – PA, Reuters