Trump says US and South Korea will stop ‘war games’ as deal signed

US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have signed a landmark deal aimed at ending nearly seven decades of hostility and agreed to work towards denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

In a lengthy news conference after the meeting in Singapore, a clearly delighted Mr Trump hailed a “fantastic” meeting with Mr Kim and expanded on the details of a joint statement.

“We spent very intensive hours together. Our unprecedented meeting proves that change is possible … we’re ready to write a new chapter between our nations,” Mr Trump said.

North Korea had agreed to destroy a missile engine site, he said, while the US would cancel joint military exercises with South Korea, long seen by the North as dry runs for invasion.

“We will be stopping the war games and we’ll be saving a lot of money.

“Plus they are pretty provocative. It’s inappropriate to be having war games,” Mr Trump said.

The US president said Mr Kim, who was en route back to Pyongyang after the summit at the colonial-era Capella building on Sentosa island, would start work on denuclearisation “very, very quickly”.

“We will denuclearise as fast as it can be done scientifically,” said Mr Trump.

While the statement made no mention of the international sanctions that have crippled North Korea’s economy, for pursuing its nuclear weapons programme, Mr Trump told reporters that sanctions would remain in place until there was verification of the process.

The communiqué is in essence very similar to the Panmunjom Agreement signed by North and South Korea after they met on the southern side of the demilitarised zone in April but it did say the two sides had agreed to recovering the remains of 6,000 missing soldiers and prisoners of war.

There were no plans to lower the US deployment of 32,000 troops in South Korea but that remained the goal.

North Korea’s appalling human rights record was discussed and Mr Trump said he expected things to get better as relations improved with between the two countries.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and North Korean officials would hold follow-up negotiations “at the earliest possible date,” the statement said. However, it did not give any details on how denuclearisation would be achieved.

It was too early to discuss establishing diplomatic relations but Mr Trump said he was looking forward to travelling to Pyongyang “at the appropriate time”.

“I also said I would invite him (Kim) to the White House at the appropriate time,” he said.

The communiqué did not refer to the signing of a formal peace treaty to end the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended with a truce.

In regional terms, the summit has been compared to US president Richard Nixon’s visit to Beijing in 1972, which helped bring forward the opening up of China.

Earlier, the gathered press corps emitted a collective “wow” as the two leaders shook hands.

“Nice to meet you, Mr President,” said Mr Kim, in English.

The talks took place after months of wrangling and exchanges of insults between Mr Kim, dubbed “Little Rocketman”, by the US president, and Mr Trump, labelled a “mentally deranged dotard” by the North.

Successfully negotiating a deal on North Korea’s nuclear threat, which has caused major tension in the region, would mark a major victory for Mr Trump. He has been mentioned as a Nobel peace prize contender.

The talks became more urgent after North Korea claimed to have achieved its aim of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting mainland US.

North Korea wants security guarantees and economic relief after years of economic sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes, since it conducted its first nuclear test in 2006.