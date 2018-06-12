Trump and Kim sign deal on security and denuclearisation

US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged on Tuesday to work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula while Washington committed to provide security guarantees for its old enemy.

“President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK and Chairman Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” said a joint statement issued after their historic summit in Singapore. DPRK is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the formal name of North Korea.

Mr Trump said he expected the denuclearisation process to start “very, very quickly”.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and North Korean officials would hold follow-up negotiations “at the earliest possible date”, the statement said. It however did not give any details on how denuclearisation would be achieved.

The document also made no mention of the international sanctions that have crippled North Korea’s economy, for pursuing its nuclear weapons programme. Nor was there any reference to finally signing a peace treaty.

The combatants of the 1950-53 Korean War are technically still at war, as the conflict, in which millions of people died, was concluded only with a truce. But the joint statement did say the two sides had agreed to recovering the remains of prisoners of war and those missing in action and repatriating them.

If the joint statement does lead to a lasting detente, it could fundamentally change the security landscape of northeast Asia, just as former US president Richard Nixon’s visit to Beijing in 1972 led to the transformation of China.

“The agreement we signed is a very important document, a very comprehensive document,” said Mr Trump after his “fantastic” meeting with Mr Kim at the colonial-era Capella building on Sentosa island in Singapore.

“We had a terrific day and we learned a lot about each other and our countries. I’ve learned that he is a very talented man who loves his country very much.

“We will be meeting together many times,” the US president said as they lined up in front of a row of US and North Korean flags.

Mr Kim described the meeting as “historic”.

“We decided to leave the past behind,” Mr Kim said.

Firm handshake

Earlier, the gathered press corps emitted a collective “wow” as the two leaders shook hands.

“Nice to meet you, Mr President,” said Mr Kim, in English.

It was a firm, fairly standard, 12-second handshake, after which the two leaders smiled. The summit is the first between leaders of North Korea and the US.

As the two leaders walked through the tropical garden, Mr Trump showed Mr Kim his huge armoured Cadillac, and also appeared to show him the man carrying the football containing the nuclear codes.

The talks took place after months of wrangling and exchanges of insults between Mr Kim, dubbed “Little Rocketman”, by the US president, and Mr Trump, labelled a “mentally deranged dotard” by the North.

Successfully negotiating a deal on North Korea’s nuclear threat, which has caused major tension in the region, would mark a major victory for Mr Trump. He has been mentioned as a Nobel peace prize contender.

The talks became more urgent after North Korea claimed to have achieved its aim of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting mainland US.

North Korea is seeking security guarantees and economic relief after years of economic sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes, since it conducted its first nuclear test in 2006.

A deal would also give sought-after international legitimacy, something the isolated state has been denied for three generations of leadership by the Kim family.

There is speculation that they could sign an agreement to formally end the Korean War, which ended in a truce in 1953. – Additional reporting: Reuters