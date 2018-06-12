Trump and Kim shake hands at historic Singapore summit aimed at ending nuclear stand-off

US president Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un shook hands and struck a positive tone at a high-stakes summit in Singapore aimed at finding a way to end a nuclear stand-off on the Korean peninsula.

Mr Trump said he had forged a “good relationship” with Mr Kim as the two met in front of a row of US and North Korean flags at the colonial-era Capella building on Sentosa island in Singapore.

The gathered press corps emitted a collective “wow” as the two leaders shook hands.

“Nice to meet you, Mr President,” said Mr Kim, in English.

It was a firm, fairly standard, 12-second handshake, after which the two leaders smiled. The summit is the first between leaders of North Korea and the US.

“Better than anybody could have expected … top of the line. We are going for a signing,” Mr Trump said as he walked through the tropical garden with Mr Kim, unaccompanied by aides.

As they continued through the grounds, Mr Trump showed Mr Kim his huge armoured Cadillac, and also appeared to show him the football containing the nuclear codes.

Mr Kim described the meeting as “a good prelude to peace”.

The talks take place after months of wrangling and exchanges of insults between Mr Kim, dubbed “Little Rocketman”, by the US president, and Mr Trump, labelled a “mentally deranged dotard” by the North.

Successfully negotiating a deal on North Korea’s nuclear threat, which has caused major tension in the region, would mark a major victory for Mr Trump. He has been mentioned as a Nobel peace prize contender.

The talks became more urgent after North Korea claimed to have achieved its aim of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting mainland US.

North Korea is seeking security guarantees and economic relief after years of economic sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes, since it conducted its first nuclear test in 2006.

A deal would also give sought-after international legitimacy, something the isolated state has been denied for three generations of leadership by the Kim family.

There is speculation that they could sign an agreement to formally end the Korean War, which ended in a truce in 1953.