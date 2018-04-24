Toronto van attack which killed 10 appeared deliberate, police say

A man drove a white rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto on Monday, killing 10 people and injuring 15 along a stretch of pavement thronged with pedestrians, police said.

Although the attack had the hallmarks of recent deadly vehicle assaults by Islamic State supporters in the United States and Europe, federal officials said it did not represent a larger threat to national security.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders identified the suspect as Alek Minassian (25), who he said had not previously been known to authorities.

Police, who quickly arrested Minassian, do not know his motives.

“The actions definitely looked deliberate,” Mr Saunders told a late-night news conference close to the site of the incident in the northern section of Canada’s biggest city.

A woman writes her condolences at a makeshift memorial to the victims after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into pedestrians in Toronto. Photograph: Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press via AP

The incident - which Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau called a “tragic and senseless attack” - was one of the most violent in recent Canadian history.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, standing next to Mr Saunders, said: “There would appear to be no national security connections.”

Global Television said Minassian would appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday.

The attack shook the usually peaceful streets of Toronto, a major tourist destination. The city, which has a population of 2.8 million, recorded 61 murders last year.

“This kind of tragic incident is not representative of how we live and who we are,” Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters.

Downtown Toronto’s CN Tower, which is normally lit up in the evening, went dark on Monday evening.

The drama started just before 1.30pm. when the driver steered his vehicle into the crowds.

A man who gave his name as Ali told CNN he saw the van and that the driver appeared to have been targeting people.

“This person was intentionally doing this, he was killing everybody,” the man said. “He kept going, he kept going. People were getting hit, one after another.”

The street was soon covered in blood, empty shoes and bodies.

Video footage shot by a bystander showed police arresting a suspect at the scene as he shouted: “Kill me” and pointed an unidentified object at a policeman.

The officer replied, “No, get down.”

People embrace at the scene of a memorial for victims of a crash in Toronto, Canada. Photograph: Cole Burston/Getty Images

When the suspect said, “I have a gun in my pocket,” the officer responded: “I don’t care. Get down.”

The killer struck as Canada was still recovering from the shock of a highway crash in Saskatchewan earlier this month that killed 16 people on a bus carrying a junior hockey team.

“It was with great sadness that I heard about the tragic and senseless attack that took place in Toronto this afternoon,” Mr Trudeau said in a statement. “We should all feel safe walking in our cities and communities.”

In a statement, the White House press secretary said Washington “pledges to provide any support Canada may need”.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he wants to “unreservedly condemn” the attack.

“While it is not yet clear what the motive was and no national security connection has yet been established, it is nonetheless a tragic and appalling incident,” he said. “On behalf of the Government and people of Ireland, I wish to extend my condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the victims.

“I know that the people of Canada, and of Toronto in particular, will be filled with shock and with sadness today. I want them to know that Ireland stands with the people of Toronto and with the people of Canada.

Mr Coveney said there have been no reports of any Irish citizens being caught up in the incident. “If any Irish citizens do need assistance or if friends or family have concerns about a loved one, they should contact 01 408-2000”

Monday’s incident occurred about 30km from the site where Toronto is hosting a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers from Canada, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, but had no noticeable effect on that event’s security.

Last October eight people died in New York when a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path.

Last month, a former Canadian university student pleaded guilty to killing six men praying in a Quebec City mosque in January 2017.

In September, a Somali refugee was charged with attempted murder over allegations he ran down four pedestrians with a car and stabbed a police officer outside a sports stadium in Edmonton, Alberta.