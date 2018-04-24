Toronto van attack: Suspect charged with 10 counts of murder

The 25-year-old man accused of driving the van that careened down a busy Toronto street in a deadly rampage was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday, and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Although Monday’s attack, which was the deadliest mass killing in Canada in decades, had the hallmarks of recent vehicle assaults by Islamic State supporters in the US and Europe, federal officials said it did not represent a larger threat to national security.

Suspect Alek Minassian entered a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday morning. His head was shaved and he looked down as prosecutors charged him in relation to the lunchtime attack.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau called on all Canadians to stand united with Toronto, as flowers and scrawled messages in multiple languages piled up at a makeshift memorial in the city’s north end.

“We cannot as Canadians choose to live in fear every single day as we go about our daily business,” Mr Trudeau told reporters outside of parliament in Ottawa.

“We need to focus on doing what we can and we must keep Canadians safe while we stay true to the freedoms and values that we all as Canadians hold dear.”

The Canadian flag was lowered to half-staff at parliament and at Toronto city hall on Tuesday.

Minassian, who was not previously known to authorities, attended a high school programme, where one classmate remembered him as “absolutely harmless”.

The suspect’s two-storey red-brick home in a suburb north of Toronto was a crime scene on Tuesday, taped off and surrounded by police vehicles.

The officer who apprehended Minassian was praised for making a peaceful arrest even as the suspect shouted “Kill me” and claimed to have a gun.

Canadians mourned as the victims began to be identified on Tuesday.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp identified one of the victims as Anne Marie D’Amico, an employee of asset manager Invesco Canada.

In a statement, Invesco confirmed that one of its employees had been killed, but did not name her.

The @TorontoPolice and first responders faced danger without hesitation today, and I want to thank them for their courage and professionalism. We’ll continue working with our law enforcement partners as the investigation continues. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 24, 2018

Mystery motive

Police, who quickly arrested Minassian after the incident, do not know the motives for the attack.

“The actions definitely looked deliberate,” Toronto police chief Mark Saunders told a late-night news conference close to the site of the incident in the northern section of Canada’s biggest city.

Federal public safety minister Ralph Goodale, standing next to Mr Saunders, said: “There would appear to be no national security connections.”

The attack shook the usually peaceful streets of Toronto. The city, which has a population of 2.8 million, recorded 61 murders last year.

“This kind of tragic incident is not representative of how we live and who we are,” Toronto mayor John Tory told reporters.

Downtown Toronto’s CN Tower, which is normally lit up in the evening, went dark on Monday evening.

The attack started just before 1.30pm, when the driver steered his vehicle into the crowds.

A man who gave his name as Ali told CNN he saw the van and that the driver appeared to have been targeting people.

“This person was intentionally doing this, he was killing everybody,” the man said. “He kept going, he kept going. People were getting hit, one after another.”

The street was soon covered in blood, empty shoes and bodies.

Video footage shot by a bystander showed police arresting a suspect at the scene as he shouted: “Kill me” and pointed an unidentified object at a policeman.

The officer replied, “No, get down.”

When the suspect said, “I have a gun in my pocket,” the officer responded: “I don’t care. Get down.”

‘Tragic and senseless attack’

The killer struck as Canada was still recovering from the shock of a highway crash in Saskatchewan earlier this month that killed 16 people on a bus carrying a junior hockey team.

“It was with great sadness that I heard about the tragic and senseless attack that took place in Toronto this afternoon,” Mr Trudeau said in an earlier statement. “We should all feel safe walking in our cities and communities.”

In a statement, the White House press secretary said Washington “pledges to provide any support Canada may need”.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he wants to “unreservedly condemn” the attack.

“While it is not yet clear what the motive was and no national security connection has yet been established, it is nonetheless a tragic and appalling incident,” he said. “On behalf of the Government and people of Ireland, I wish to extend my condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the victims.

“I know that the people of Canada, and of Toronto in particular, will be filled with shock and with sadness today. I want them to know that Ireland stands with the people of Toronto and with the people of Canada.”

Mr Coveney said there have been no reports of any Irish citizens being caught up in the incident. “If any Irish citizens do need assistance or if friends or family have concerns about a loved one, they should contact 01 408-2000.”

Monday’s incident occurred about 30km from the site where Toronto is hosting a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers from Canada, the US, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, but had no noticeable effect on that event’s security.

Last October eight people died in New York when a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path.

In September, a Somali refugee was charged with attempted murder over allegations he ran down four pedestrians with a car and stabbed a police officer outside a sports stadium in Edmonton, Alberta.