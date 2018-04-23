Toronto police say nine dead after van struck pedestrians

Nine people are dead and 16 injured after a van struck multiple pedestrians in Toronto, police have said.

One person is understood to be in police custody. However, the cause of the incident is not yet known. Authorities said the white van hit a crowd of pedestrians in north Toronto. Sunnybrook hospital in the city said it has received seven patients from scene of the incident. The emergency department is on lockdown as an “added precaution”.

A witness, Phil Zullo, said he saw police arresting a man who had been driving a branded rental truck and saw people “strewn all over the road”. “It must have seen about five, six people being resuscitated by bystanders and by ambulance drivers,” said Mr Zullo. “It was awful. Brutal.”

The van involved in multiple pedestrians stuck in the Yonge and Finch area of Toronto has been located and the driver arrested. ^sm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 23, 2018

Paramedic spokeswoman Kim McKinnon said first responders were on scene treating multiple patients, but would not confirm the number or severity of injuries.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said investigations are ongoing. “We’re still gathering information and as soon as we can, we’ll share more information with Canadians,” said Mr Trudeau about an hour after news of the incident broke.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said the van apparently jumped the kerb, but the reason is not yet known.

The incident occurred on Monday as cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in the Canadian city to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

There was no noticeable change in security around the Intercontinental Hotel where the foreign ministers were about to gather for a group photograph. – AP/Reuters