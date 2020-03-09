Threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘has become very real’ -WHO

The coronavirus , also known as Covid-19, is closer to causing a pandemic but outbreaks in countries can still be controlled through a combination of containment and mitigation measures, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

“Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a news conference. “But it would be the first pandemic that could be controlled. The bottom line is we are not at the mercy of the virus.”

European Union leaders will hold emergency talks soon to discuss a joint response to the coronavirus, officials said on Monday, as the bloc’s executive considers relaxing state subsidy rules to allow extra public spending.

The announcement of the teleconference, likely to take place on Tuesday, came after Italy and France called for Europe-wide stimulus to counter the economic impact of the epidemic.

Ms Von der Leyen said the EU could also spend some of its own money to combat the crisis, but admitted resources were scarce.

The EU parliament on Monday shortened its monthly four-day plenary sitting to only one-and-half days.

The EU council, which hosts meetings of national diplomats and ministers, last week sent home more than 50 people after two infections among its staff.

A first case was also detected at the EU Commission, a spokeswoman for the body said on Monday.

A Nato spokeswoman said on Monday the military alliance had sent home some staff after one official working at the Brussels headquarters had tested positive.

Italy

Italy reports 463 deaths from the virus an increase of 97 from Sunday.

Italy’s cabinet is expected on Wednesday to approve a €7.5 billion package to help to offset the hit from the crisis.

At the weekend, the government imposed a virtual lockdown on the northern region of Lombardy and parts of neighbouring Veneto, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Deputy economy minister Antonio Misiani said the government might also consider a moratorium on companies’ payments of tax and welfare contributions.

Rome has already said it will pay self-employed workers in the areas worst hit by the virus 500 euros a month for the next three months to help make up for lost income.

Government sources have said the government is considering extending the measure beyond the locked-down “red zone”, and perhaps to all of Italy.

All sporting activity at all levels in Italy has been suspended until April 3rd at the earliest, the Italian national Olympic committee (Coni) has announced.

UK

Five people have died and 319 people have tested positive for the disease, up from 273 at the same point on Sunday, the UK's department of health said.

Public Health England (PHE) will continue to trace close contacts of anybody diagnosed with Covid-19.

Germany

Germany has reported the first two deaths in the country of people infected with Covid-19.

Heinsberg county in Germany’s far west reported the first death on Monday.

The city of Essen then reported an 89-year-old woman’s death as the second.

The German state where both Heinsberg and Essen are located, North Rhine-Westphalia, accounted for 484 of the 1,112 infections in Germany confirmed as of Monday morning.

Spain

Schools and universities in the Basque capital Vitoria will close for two weeks authorities in the region said on Monday as the coronavirus spread in Spain.

With nearly 150 confirmed cases, the Basque Country in northern Spain is among the worst-hit areas in the country, which has a total of 999 cases.

Twenty-four people have died in Spain from the virus, after eight new fatalities were reported in Madrid on Monday.

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez said the government was preparing plans to mitigate the impact of the virus on the Spanish economy.

Several major events have been called off or postponed in Spain to minimise the transmission risk.

France

The French government announced on Sunday it was banning all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Switzerland and Austria

Swiss customs officers began examining Italian commuters’ Swiss work permits on Monday and Austria readied spot health checks of people crossing its southern border in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

Italians will not be prevented from working in Switzerland, a decision that is important for the economy of the Italian-speaking southern canton of Ticino, where more than 70,000 Italian cross-border commuters hold work permits.

Bern has told Swiss residents not to go to affected regions in northern Italy but the border remains open for goods and international trains have been operating largely on schedule.

Switzerland had already temporarily banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people to help curb the disease

Switzerland has reported 312 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 so far and two deaths. Austria has reported 131 confirmed cases.

Under Austria’s new measures, mobile health check teams will from Tuesday check travellers in the Brenner pass region and other crossing points.

Carinthia province said it would conduct “fever checks” at the border, while the Red Cross had begun mobile throat swabs by specially trained medics.

Slovenia

Slovenia will start health checks at the Ljubljana airport and is preparing to do so at the Italian border, health minister Ales Sabeder said. - reporting from Agencies