Theresa May secures approval from cabinet to negotiate soft Brexit

British prime minister Theresa May has secured approval to negotiate a soft Brexit deal with the European Union, signing up her fractious cabinet to what had been a controversial plan to match EU standards on food and goods.

The prime minister released a statement following the critical afternoon session of the long-awaited summit at Chequers, in which she also confirmed she had won over the cabinet to new customs arrangements ending political deadlock on the issue.

Mrs May said that the cabinet had “agreed our collective position for the future of our negotiations with the EU”. That included a proposal to “create a UK-EU free trade area which establishes a common rule book for industrial goods and agricultural products” after Brexit.

On Thursday, when the common rule book proposal was first leaked, hardline Brexiter cabinet ministers and Conservative MPs voiced alarm that it could prevent the UK striking a trade deal with the US, which has different standards in goods and foods, such as allowing chickens to be washed in chlorine.

British prime minister Theresa May and members of her cabinet meet at her country retreat Chequers in Aylesbury, England. Photograph: Joel Rouse/MOD Crown Copyright

But Mrs May was able to release the text of a three-page agreed statement before cabinet ministers sat down for dinner to listen to Number 10 communications chiefs make a presentation on how to sell the new proposals, following a period of near continuous cabinet leaks.

Ministers had been told to surrender their phones in line with what was described as “standard practice for cabinet meetings” when they arrived at Chequers at around 10am with none of their advisers present, meaning that they were not able to immediately present their version of events.

Dinner

Mrs May had asked everybody with the right to attend cabinet to be present, a total of 29 people, meaning that a greater proportion of those present were expected to be loyal to her - and despite speculation that some ministers could stage a walkout through the Buckinghamshire countryside to the nearest train station there was no sign of Boris Johnson or any other hard Brexiter leaving before dinner.

Elements of the plan, which will be formally presented in a White Paper next week, were revealed in a three-page summary.

They include:

- The UK committing to “ongoing harmonisation” with EU rules on goods to ensure frictionless trade at ports and the border with Ireland

- A “joint institutional framework” would provide for the consistent interpretation and application of UK-EU agreements, with British courts ruling on cases in Britain and EU courts in the EU but a joint committee and independent arbitration settling disputes

- A new “facilitated customs arrangement” would remove the need for checks and controls by treating the UK and EU as if they were a “combined customs territory”

- The UK would effectively impose EU tariffs at the border for goods intended for the bloc but would “control its own tariffs for trade with the rest of the world”

- Free movement of people will end, but a “mobility framework” will ensure UK and EU citizens can continue to travel to each other’s territories and apply to study or work

Mrs May said: “Next week we will be publishing a White Paper which will set out more details of how we will be taking back control of our money, laws and borders.

“Now we must all move at pace to negotiate our proposal with the EU to deliver the prosperous and secure future all our people deserve.”

Rapid turnaround

The cabinet agreement represents a rapid turnaround in a 24-hour period, after the prime minister had been forced on to the defensive after the “common rulebook” proposal was leaked.

Seven cabinet ministers, led by Boris Johnson, had met to discuss their concerns at the Foreign Office, including Michael Gove, Penny Mordaunt, David Davis, Liam Fox, Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom.

Mr Johnson then went on to meet David Cameron on Thursday evening, at a meeting in which the accounts of what happened were disputed on Friday.

Sources close to Mr Johnson tried to claim that the two men agreed the plans presented by the prime minister were “the worst of all worlds” and that he told his fellow Etonian he should finally take pride in Brexit, having called the referendum.

Mr Cameron’s former spin doctor Sir Craig Oliver rebutted the claims, saying that the former prime minister had “always understood compromise will be necessary”.

He added: “It’s also wrong to claim he sees himself as ‘the father of Brexit’. Why would that be true when he fought it tooth and nail?”

Others added that Cameron had even persuaded Johnson not to resign from the government.

‘Third way’

The government statement also formally proposed a new ‘third way’ for handling customs in the future, ending the cabinet standoff between May’s once preferred “customs partnership” and the Brexiter’s “maximum facilitation” model. It said that the UK would propose a new “facilitated customs arrangement” which would see the UK levy its own tariffs and then refund the difference if the goods went on to the EU.

Earlier on Friday, Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, struck a soothing tone. “I am ready to adapt our offer should the UK red lines change,” Mr Barnier said in a speech to the Institute of International and European Affairs in Brussels. “Our objective has always been to find an agreement with the UK, not against.”

He called on all sides to stop arguing over the Irish border, imploring everyone to “de-dramatise” the issue.

On Friday night, he said the Chequers plan would be assessed to see if it is “workable and realistic”. A round of UK-EU negotiations will take place in the week beginning July 16th, he said.

Guardian/PA