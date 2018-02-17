Theresa May says ‘no question’ of a second Brexit referendum

British prime minister Theresa May ruled out a second vote on the country’s membership of the European Union, saying there was no going back on the result of the June 2016 vote.

Speaking in Munich as she attended the security conference there, she said: “We are leaving the EU and there is no question of a second referendum or going back and I think that’s important.

“People in the UK feel very strongly that if we take a decision, then governments should turn not round and say no you got that wrong,” she said when asked if Britain would consider a second referendum.

Meanwhile, Mrs May said Britain and the EU should sign a new security treaty and must not let ideological differences block co-operation in that sector after Brexit.

Britain is due to leave the European Union in March of next year.

She said Britain would respect the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) with regard to certain security agencies, but would not be subject to its jurisdiction.

“We must do whatever is most practical and pragmatic in ensuring our collective security,” she said. “This cannot be a time when any of us allow competition between partners, rigid institutional restrictions or deep-seated ideology to inhibit our co-operation and jeopardise the security of our citizens.”

Mrs May argued that leaving the ECJ’s jurisdiction should not make it harder to extradite terrorism suspects or share information.

Separately, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker told the conference that the EU and Britain should resolve security questions separately to other Brexit issues such as trade.

Britain’s interior minister last year told the EU it could “take our information with us” if it left the bloc without a deal on security, jeopardising its membership of agencies such as Europol.