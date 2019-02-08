Ten people die in fire at Brazilian soccer club

A fire at the training centre of Rio de Janeiro soccer club Flamengo killed 10 people and injured at least three others on Friday, firefighters said.

The fire broke out at Ninho do Urubu, a state-of-the-art training centre that was expanded and opened only two months ago.

Firefighters said the victims have yet to be identified. Local media reported that the fire happened in a dormitory where youth players sleep.

“The kids from the Flamengo youth team were sleeping there at the time,” firefighter Douglas Henaut told Globo News.

The fire followed days of heavy rains that hit the city and killed at least six people. Images from Globo TV from a helicopter showed smoke emerging from a charred area. Like many professional clubs in Brazil, Flamengo has a youth development programme for promising young players in their early teens. Many players stay at the facilities while training.

The alma mater consists of players such as Zico, Junior and Leonardo. Flamengo is one of the best-supported clubs in Brazil and is well-known around the world.Like many professional clubs in Brazil, it has a youth development programme for promising young players in their early teens. Many players stay at the facilities while training.–Reuters and PA