Stuntwoman dies on set of Deadpool 2 in Canada

A woman died Monday on the set of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver, British Columbia, while attempting a stunt on a motorcycle, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

The police did not release the name of the woman who died, or any further details about the incident.

The department confirmed that it is investigating the scene, along with WorkSafeBC, the Workers’ Compensation Board of British Columbia, and the province’s Coroners’ Service.

The fatal accident follows two other high-profile deaths during stunts.

On July 12th, John Bernecker died after being injured on the set of The Walking Dead.

Acrobat Pedro Aunin Monroy also died during a stunt at a Green Day concert in Madrid on July 7th.

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning,” Dan Berger, a spokesman for the movie studio 20th Century Fox, said in a statement.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

Deadpool 2, a superhero sequel that stars Ryan Reynolds, has been filming in Vancouver and is slated for a 2018 release.

“We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated,” Reynolds said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The Coroners’ Service of British Columbia, which will look into the accident along with the police and WorkSafeBC, is responsible for investigating “unnatural, sudden and unexpected, unexplained or unattended deaths” and making recommendations to prevent death in similar circumstances, according to a spokesman.

New York Times