Strong earthquake with a magnitude of up to 7 hits Turkey and Greece

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, authorities said.

People flooded onto the streets in the tourist city of Izmir, witnesses said, after the quake struck the region with a magnitude of up to 7.0.

Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that six buildings had collapsed in two districts of Izmir province.

He said there were no reports of casualties from six other provinces where the earthquake was felt but said there were small cracks in some buildings.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD)put the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.6, while the US Geological Survey said it was 7.0.

WATCH: Distressing pictures emerging after powerful earthquake struck off Turkey's Aegean coast, north of the Greek island of Samos



The tremor of 7.0 magnitude was centred off Turkey's Izmir province, andwas felt as far away as Athens and Istanbulpic.twitter.com/ovLLlmxpXK — Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) October 30, 2020

It struck at about 11.50am GMT and was felt along Turkey’s Aegean coast and the northwestern Marmara region, media said.

The epicentre was some 17km (11 miles) off the coast of the Izmir province, at a depth of 16km, AFAD said.

The US Geological Survey said the depth was 10km and that the epicentre was 33.5km off Turkey’s coast.

Residents of the Greek island of Samos, which has a population of about 45,000, were urged to stay away from coastal areas, Eftyhmios Lekkas, head of Greece’s organisation for anti-seismic planning, told Greece’s Skai TV.

“It was a very big earthquake, it’s difficult to have a bigger one,” said Lekkas.

High tidal wave warnings were in place in Samos.

Ali Yerlikaya, the governor of Istanbul, where the quake was also felt, said there were no negative reports– Reuters