Spain records rise in Covid-19 deaths for first time in five days

Spain has recorded a rise of daily coronavirus infections and deaths for the first time in five days, a result consistent with previous Tuesdays when a weekend backlog of tests and fatalities are reported.

With 743 new deaths in the last 24 hours, about 100 more than the fatalities seen from Sunday to Monday, Spain’s death toll neared 13,800 since the beginning of the pandemic, health ministry data showed.

The total of confirmed infections rose over 140,000, with 5,478 new ones on Tuesday, 1,000 more than on Monday. Both figures had been declining since April 2nd. Authorities have said that cementing the flattening of the contagion arc will be a long process but they have pinned hopes on how pressure is easing in hospitals, mostly in emergency wards.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 1.3 million people worldwide and caused more than 74,000 recorded deaths.

More than 160 current and former global leaders are urging the world’s 20 major industrialised nations to approve $8 billion in emergency global health funding to hasten the search for a vaccine, cure and treatment for Covid-19 and prevent a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter to governments of the Group of 20 nations, the leaders, ministers, top executives and scientists also called for $35 billion to support countries with weaker health systems and especially vulnerable populations, and at least $150 billion for developing countries to fight the medical and economic crisis.

They also urged the international community to waive this year’s debt repayments from poorer countries, including $44 billion due from Africa.

Asia

China said it has recorded no deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The country recorded the first case of Covid-19 and suffered 3,331 deaths and 81,740 cases of Covid-19.

Authorities said in their daily update on Tuesday that there were 32 new cases, all of which were from people who had returned to China from overseas. Another 12 suspected cases — also all imported — were being kept under observation, along with an additional 30 asymptomatic cases.

China now has 1,242 confirmed cases in treatment and 1,033 asymptomatic cases under isolation and monitoring. Numbers of daily new deaths have been hovering in the single digits for weeks, hitting just one on several occasions.

Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe has declared a month-long state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures to ramp up defences against the spread of coronavirus. Mr Abe said there would be no European-style lockdowns. The state of emergency will only permit Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike and heads of six other designated prefectures to do more to reinforce calls for social distancing.

Hong Kong will continue to be closed to foreigners, extending the initial two-week entry restrictions on non-residents indefinitely. Non-residents coming from overseas to Hong Kong by plane will be denied entry, and those coming from mainland China, Macao and Taiwan will be barred from entering if they have been overseas in the past 14 days. The move to continue shutting out foreigners was announced by the government, and comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong rose to 915. Hong Kong has seen a rise in the number of imported cases in the city, and its confirmed cases has more than doubled in the last two weeks.

The Singapore government tabled a bill in parliament on Tuesday that sought to ensure that a general election could be held safely if called during the Covid-19 pandemic. The city-state, which entered the first day of a month-long partial lockdown on Tuesday to try and curb sharply rising coronavirus cases, has said it is not ruling out holding the ballot before its deadline in early 2021.

Vietnam donated 550,000 face masks to five European countries on Tuesday to support their fight against the coronavirus. The masks, made of antimicrobial fabric, were handed to the ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain in Hanoi, the foreign Ministry said in a statement. Vietnam, which has reported 245 coronavirus cases, with no deaths, said it has also donated masks and other medical equipment to other countries, including China, Cambodia and Laos. The Southeast Asian country last week asked its mask producers to step up their production to make five million masks a day.

Europe

German labs processed 332,414 tests for the coronavirus last week, up 5.9 per cent from a week earlier, a trade group said on Tuesday, adding that the industry had some spare capacity for more intense diagnostic activity if required by healthcare policy makers. The ALM association of certified laboratories in Germany said in a media briefing that its tally covered about 85-90 per cent of all coronavirus testing carried out in Germany.

Denmark said it is planning to reopen nurseries and primary schools for pupils aged up to 11 next week in a gradual lifting of the country’s coronavirus lockdown. Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said her government planned to open schools for younger students first because the requirement to care for them represented a greater burden on society. Reopening is planned for April 15th.

Italy is likely to start relaxing its lockdown starting May 4th if the spread of the coronavirus continues to slow, il Corriere della Sera reports, citing unidentified scientific advisers to the government. Certain businesses may be allowed to re-open by mid-April, but it may be some weeks more before rules are relaxed on people leaving their homes and socialising in public places, the newspaper said

Russia is considering a six-month ban on gasoline imports to protect its market from a possible flood of cheap fuel, two government sources said on Tuesday, as measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak have destroyed demand and hammered prices.

French president Emmanuel Macron will address the nation regarding the new coronavirus situation on Thursday evening, French Europe 1 radio reported on Tuesday. France’s coronavirus figures on Monday showed that the rate of increase in fatalities - now at almost 9,000 - sped up again after several days of slowing, while the increase in people needing intensive care continued to decelerate. Dutch authorities confirmed on Tuesday that coronavirus cases have risen by 777 to 19,850, with 234 new deaths.

Finland will start tracking the spread of the new coronavirus in its population with randomised antibody tests - the main hospitals will mail invitation letters to randomly chosen citizens of all ages to be tested for the antibodies which patients suffering from Covid-19 develop, including those who have contracted the illness without showing any symptoms. Finland has 2,176 confirmed cases, and 27 people have died.

Middle East

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a complete lockdown over the upcoming Passover holiday to control the country’s Covid-19 outbreak. However, he offered citizens some hope by saying he expects to lift widespread restrictions after the week-long festival.

Mr Netanyahu’s announcement came as leaders of the Coptic Orthodox Church in neighbouring Egypt said they were suspending Easter celebrations because of the coronavirus.

New Zealand

New Zealand’s health minister has described himself as an “idiot” and has been stripped of some responsibilities after breaching the country’s strict lockdown measures.

David Clark drove about 20km to the beach to take a walk with his family. He said that at a time when the government was asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices by staying at home, he had let them down. “I’ve been an idiot, and I understand why people will be angry with me,” he said in a statement.

Mr Clark had earlier admitted to driving to a park near his home to go mountain biking. The country’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern said under normal circumstances, she would sack Mr Clark. But she said the country could not afford massive disruption in its health sector while it was fighting the virus.

Instead, she said, she was stripping Mr Clark of his role as associate finance minister and demoting him to the bottom of the cabinet rankings. New Zealand is nearly halfway through a planned four-week lockdown aimed at minimising the spread of the virus.