South Koreans warned not to let guard slip against Covid-19

South Korea’s vice health minister has urged vigilance to maintain hard-won gains against Covid-19.

Kim Gang-lip expressed concerns over loosened attitudes toward social distancing that he says puts the country at potential risk of an infection “explosion” similar to Europe and the United States.

His warning on Monday came after the country reported 47 new cases of coronavirus, the smallest daily jump since February 20th.

Infections have continued to wane in the worst-hit city of Daegu, where 6,781 of the country’s 10,284 cases have been reported.

However, there is alarm over a steady rise in infections linked to international arrivals as students and other South Korean nationals flock back from the West amid broadening outbreaks and suspended school years.

This has inflated the caseload in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of South Korea’s 51 million people live, prompting Gyeonggi province governor Lee Jae-myung to warn last week that an “explosion in infections is almost certain”.

Mr Kim pleaded for people to stay at home, citing smartphone data that showed increased crowds in Seoul’s public parks and leisure districts over the past two weeks.

While South Korea’s government has shut schools and issued social-distancing guidelines for the public, it has not enforced lockdowns or ordered unessential businesses to close.

Total confirmed cases of Covid-19 around the world increased to more than 1,250,000 over the weekend with deaths rising to more than 68,400, according to a Reuters tally.

Asia

Mainland China reported 39 new cases on Sunday, all but one of them imported from abroad, up from the 30 reported a day earlier. The National Health Commission said 78 new asymptomatic cases had been identified by the end of Sunday, compared with 47 the day before. Only one new death was recorded on April 5.

India is restricting the export of most diagnostic testing kits, as coronavirus cases topped 3,350 on Sunday. The country is under a three-week nationwide lockdown.

Europe

British prime minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after showing persistent symptoms of the coronavirus, 10 days after testing positive.

Queen Elizabeth told the British people on Sunday that they would overcome the outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation.

Britain will have to impose more curbs on outdoor exercise if people flout lockdown rules, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

France’s daily death toll fell in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday. Data showed 357 people died in hospitals, compared with 441 in the previous 24 hours, taking the total toll in hospitals to 5,889.

Italy’s health minister outlined plans for broader testing and beefed-up health services as part of a package of measures that would follow a future easing of the country’s lockdown.

The rate of new infections and deaths in Spain slowed again as the country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic, began its fourth week under a near-total lockdown.

North America

US president Donald Trump said the United States was seeing a “leveling-off” of the coronavirus crisis in some of the hot spots, even as a senior official warned the country was entering the “hardest” week of the crisis.

More than 336,000 people have tested positive and more than 9,500 have died in the United States.

Deaths in Canada jumped by just over 20 per cent to 258 in a day, officials said on Sunday, while Ottawa offered full-time jobs to reservists in the armed forces.

Panama on Sunday said total cases stood at 1,988, a rise of 187 cases from a day earlier. The number of deaths increased by eight to 54.

South America

Brazil’s lower house of congress approved a constitutional amendment for a “war budget” to separate coronavirus-related spending from the government’s main budget and shield the economy as the country surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases.

Middle East and Africa

About 20 million jobs are at risk in Africa as the continent’s economies are projected to shrink this year due to the impact of the pandemic, according an African Union study.

Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown and Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities.

Franciscan friars wearing surgical masks and gloves made house calls in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, delivering olive branches to Christians who are self-isolating. – Agencies

Australia

Carnival Corp’s troubled Ruby Princess cruise liner, the biggest single source of Australia’s 5,687 Covid-19 cases, docked at a port on Australia’s east coast on Monday to help remove crew who need urgent medical treatment and to refuel the ship to send it away.