South Korea reports continuing decline in coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 74 new coronavirus infections on Monday, slightly lower than the previous day, health officials said, taking the tally of cases to 8,236, with 75 deaths.

New infections have been on a declining trajectory, with the latest figures well below a February 29th peak of 909, and slightly down from 76 on Sunday.

As many as 303 more patients have been released after a full recovery, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, for a total of 1,137 who have gone home.

Officials warned that “sporadic outbreaks” continued in the hardest-hit areas, such as the southeastern city of Daegu.

One new cluster surfaced in Seongnam city south of Seoul, the capital, where at least 40 members of a Protestant church tested positive, including the pastor, after services on March 1st and March 8th, despite government calls to cancel mass gatherings.

New steps to prevent new infections target visitors arriving from countries with major outbreaks. This week, South Korea adopted tougher border checks for visitors from Europe, similar to its rules for travellers from China and Iran.

On Sunday, it classified the worst-hit provinces as “special disaster zones”, allowing the government to subsidise up to half of restoration expenses and exempt residents from taxes and utility payments.

In Japan, hospitals in Nagoya city in the country’s industrial heartland have more coronavirus patients than they can treat, forcing transfers to nearby areas and offering a glimpse of the challenges the outbreak poses for a country with a huge elderly population.

Japan has closed schools and cancelled public events, which experts say has helped slow the spread of the virus. But because testing hasn’t been widespread, some medical experts say the extent of infection is understated, and a surge could yet happen.

That would put more of the country under the strain now being felt in Nagoya, and force a nationwide scramble to shift patients, many of them elderly, to hospitals in areas with capacity.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi prefecture, totalled 98 as of Sunday, the official said, far exceeding the city’s 27 beds at hospitals that meet conditions for patients with the highly contagious disease. Aichi, home to Toyota Motor Corp, is Japan’s second-hardest hit prefecture, with 121 confirmed coronavirus cases so far.

Elderly people are especially vulnerable to serious effects the virus. Japan has the world’s oldest population, with more than 28 per cent aged 65 or over.

Italy, which has Europe’s oldest population, is facing growing concerns about the ability of its strained health system to cope with a relentless increase in new cases. The death toll in Italy rose to 1,809 by Sunday after a 25 per cent jump in 24 hours. The number of cases is 24,747.

Japan has been hospitalising all patients who test positive for the virus, even if symptoms are slight, in line with its law on infectious diseases. But now, in some areas, patients with lighter symptoms are being asked to isolate at home. – Reuters