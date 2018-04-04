Skripal poisoning: Russia’s inquiry proposal is ‘perverse’

Russia’s proposal for a parallel joint inquiry into the poisoning of a Russian former double agent in England is a “perverse” attempt to escape blame, Britain told an emergency meeting of the global chemical weapons watchdog on Wednesday.

Moscow convened the meeting at the Hague of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ decision-making executive to counter accusations by Britain that it was behind the March 4th poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a military-grade nerve toxin in the English city of Salisbury.

In a tweet, the British delegation said Moscow’s idea was “perverse . . . a diversionary tactic, and yet more disinformation designed to evade the questions the Russian authorities must answer”.

John Foggo, Britain’s acting envoy to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said Russian assertions that the attack may have been carried out by Britain, the US or Sweden were “shameless, preposterous statements . . .

“It seems clear that Russia will never accept the legitimacy of any investigation into chemical weapons use unless it comes up with an answer Russia likes,” Foggo said in a statement to the closed-door meeting.

The EU also dismissed the proposal and diplomats said it was unlikely to be approved by the required two-thirds majority of the 41-nation executive of the OPCW.

Russia said it had the support of 14 countries. “We believe it is crucial to ensure this problem be resolved within the legal framework using the entire potential of the OPCW,” Russia’s representative to the watchdog, Aleksandr Shulgin, was quoted by the Russian news agency Tass as telling the meeting.

Russia’s proposal for a joint, UK/Russian investigation into the Salisbury incident is perverse. It is a diversionary tactic, and yet more disinformation designed to evade the questions the Russian authorities must answer. — UK Delegation OPCW (@UK_OPCW) April 4, 2018

Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday the OPCW should draw a line under a case that has triggered the worst crisis in East-West relations since the Cold War, with retaliatory, tit-for-tat expulsions of scores of diplomats.

Scientists at the Porton Down biological and chemical weapons laboratory in England have concluded that the toxin was among a category of Soviet-era nerve agents called Novichok, though they could not yet determine whether it was made in Russia.

‘Anti-Russian hysteria’

Moscow denies any involvement in the attack and accuses Britain of whipping up anti-Russian hysteria in the West.

The OPCW, which oversees the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention, has taken samples from the site of the Salisbury attack and is expected to provide results from testing next week.

Shulgin said earlier that if Moscow was prevented from taking part in the testing of the Salisbury toxin samples, it would reject the outcome of the OPCW research.

The EU said it was very concerned Moscow was considering rejecting the OPCW findings.

“It is imperative that the Russian Federation responds to the British government’s legitimate questions, begins to co-operate with the OPCW secretariat and provides full and complete disclosure to the OPCW of any programme with relevance to the case,” said an EU statement read to the council session.

The statement said that instead of co-operating with the OPCW, Russia had unleashed “a flood of insinuations targeting EU member states . . .This is completely unacceptable.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia’s foreign intelligence agency chief said the poisoning of Skripal was an act of provocation by US and British intelligence services.

“Even in the Skripal case, a grotesque provocation crudely concocted by US and British security services, some European governments are not following London and Washington blindly but are instead choosing to carefully make sense of what happened,” Sergei Naryshkin said.

Skripal remains in a critical but stable condition, while his daughter has shown signs of improvement.

Russia has said that a relative of the Skripals is planning to visit them in hospital.

A spokeswoman for the ministry of foreign affairs in Moscow said that Viktoria Skripal had been in contact with the Russian embassy in London and said she wanted to offer “moral and psychological support” to her relatives.

–Reuters and PA