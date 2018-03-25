Russian fire death toll rises to 37 with 69 still missing

The death toll in a shopping centre fire in a Siberian city has risen to 37 and 69 others are missing, many of them children.

The Russian state news agency Tass quoted firefighters as saying that 40 of the missing at the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo are children. The report also said that an additional 43 people have been injured in the blaze.

There has been no immediate information on the cause of the fire on Sunday in the city 1,900 miles east of Moscow. But Tass reported that the blaze started on the top floor of the mall.

The shopping mall, which opened in 2013, has a cinema, petting zoo, children’s centre and bowling, Tass reported. – Associated Press