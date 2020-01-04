Rod Stewart charged over alleged altercation at Florida hotel

Rod Stewart has been charged by police following an alleged altercation involving his son Sean at a hotel in Florida.

A police document released in the US accused the veteran rock star of punching a security guard on New Year’s Eve after he and his companions, including Sean, attempted to get into a private party in a children’s area at the Breakers Palm Beach Hotel.

The hotel’s security guard, named as Jessie Dixon in the police document, told officers that he saw a group of people near the check-in table of the private event trying to enter the area without authorisation.

The affidavit claimed that Rod ( 74) and his group “began to get loud and cause a scene, and refused to follow (Mr Dixon’s) instructions to leave”.

Mr Dixon alleged that Sean (39) had got “about nose to nose” with him when he told him to step back and create some space.

The security guard claimed that Sean shoved him backwards after he put the back of his right hand on his chest, and that Rod then stepped towards him and punched him in the ribs.

Police report

The arresting officer wrote in the police report that Rod stated that he and his family approached the check-in table at the event in a bid to have the children in their group gain access, and that Mr Dixon then became argumentative with their family.

According to the report, Rod “apologised for his behaviour in the incident”.

The affidavit also refers to accounts by two witnesses, both of whom are employed by the hotel, who claimed that they saw Sean push Mr Dixon and Rod punch him in the chest.

Rod and Sean are described as “primary aggressors” in the document by the arresting officer, who claims he assessed footage taken from video cameras at the hotel.

Both Rod and Sean were arrested, and the music star was charged with simple battery.

Rod has been issued a notice to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex for a court date on February 5th.

Representatives for Sir Rod have been contacted for comment. – PA