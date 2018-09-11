‘Racist’ cartoon of Serena Williams in Australian newspaper condemned

News Corp has come under global condemnation for publishing a racist, sexist cartoon depicting Serena Williams in its Melbourne paper.

The carton by Mark Knight, published in Rupert Murdoch’s Herald Sun tabloid on Tuesday, depicted the tennis star having a tantrum on the court at the US Open after she lost to Naomi Osaka on Saturday. The depiction of Osaka has also been criticised as making her appear as a “white woman”.

The way Mr Knight drew Ms Williams has been compared to the racist illustrations ubiquitous during the US Jim Crow era and Sambo cartoons.

Australian cartoonist Mark Knight has been criticised for his portrayal of tennis superstar Serena Williams/ Image: Mark Knight/Herald Sun/AFP

Condemnation of the cartoon has come from American civil rights activist the Rev Jesse Jackson, British author JK Rowling and numerous sports broadcasters, journalists and activists.

Speaking on ABC, Mr Knight said he had “no knowledge of those cartoons or that period” and he thought the said people were “making stuff up”.

“I’m upset that people are offended, but I’m not going to take the cartoon down,” he said.

“I can’t undraw the cartoon. I think people have just misinterpreted. Maybe there’s a different understanding of cartooning in Australia to America? It was a cartoon based on her tantrum on the day and that’s all it was.”

The National Association of Black Journalists said the cartoon was “repugnant” on many levels.

Well done on reducing one of the greatest sportswomen alive to racist and sexist tropes and turning a second great sportswoman into a faceless prop. https://t.co/YOxVMuTXEC — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 10, 2018

This despicable cartoon tried and failed to diminish the greatness & grace of @serenawilliams. Racism in any form is unacceptable. Push On @serenawilliams! #KeepHopeAlive! https://t.co/iNLQNZ4ek7 — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) September 10, 2018

Criticism of Mark Knight's Serena Williams cartoon shows the world has gone too PC & misunderstands the role of news media cartoons and satire. Poor behaviour in any sport needs to be called out. #media #cartoons #markknight @Knightcartoons @theheraldsun https://t.co/KQFuvIJp0Q pic.twitter.com/sRo3AQ1cJW — Michael Miller (@mm_newscorpaus) September 10, 2018

“The Sept 10 cartoon not only exudes racist, sexist caricatures of both women, but Williams’ depiction is unnecessarily sambo-like,” the association said.

“The art of editorial cartooning is a visual dialogue on the issues of the day, yet this cartoon grossly inaccurately depicts two women of colour at the US Open, one of the grandest stages of professional sports.”

Bernice King, the chief executive of the King Center and daughter of Martin Luther King Jr, said the Herald Sun’s stance was “unfortunate”.

It was “without consideration for the painful historical context of such imagery and how it can support biases and racism today”, she said. “Why wouldn’t a human being care about that?”

The Washington Post noted Mr Knight drew Ms Williams with facial features that reflected caricatures common in the 19th and 20th centuries.

“Knight’s cartoon conjures up a range of such caricatures that were branded on memorabilia and popularized on stage and screen of the era, including the minstrel-show character Topsy born out of ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin’, as well as the title character in 1899’s ‘Little Black Sambo’,” the article said.

In an article published by the Herald Sun, Mr Knight said he was “amazed” at the reaction, and said his cartoon was “not about race”.

“The world has gone crazy,” he said. Mr Knight said reaction on social media was “unfair”.

“I tried to reply to these people but they just don’t listen,” he said. “On any given day you are a hero and on any given day you are a pariah. And you just have to live with it.”

Mr Knight had publicly replied to one person on Twitter - US sportswriter Julie DiCaro - seeking an apology for her suggestion it was sexist.

The executive chairman of News Corp Australia, Michael Miller, said criticism of Mr Knight “shows the world has gone too PC”.

Editor of the Herald Sun, Damon Johnston, also defended Mr Knight.

“A champion tennis player had a mega tantrum on the world stage, and Mark’s cartoon depicted that,” Mr Johnston said. “It had nothing to do with gender or race.”

The Herald Sun article ended with a series of other recent Knight cartoons, but did not include one from last month about Sudanese-Australian violence in Melbourne, which also sparked accusations of racism.–Guardian