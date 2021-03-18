Putin wishes Biden ‘good health’ after US president describes him as a ‘killer’

Vladmir Putin has wished Joe Biden “good health” as Kremlin officials lashed out at the “demented, hysterical” US president and promised reprisals if he does not apologise for describing his Russian counterpart as a “killer”.

Mr Putin said that Mr Biden’s remarks reflected the US’s own past and current problems.

Moscow had on Wednesday recalled its ambassador to Washington after Mr Biden agreed during a TV interview that Mr Putin had orchestrated murders. In the same interview Mr Biden said his Russian counterpart would soon “pay a price” for alleged election meddling.

The spat comes after Washington imposed sanctions over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and declassified an intelligence report stating that Mr Putin directed interference in the 2020 US presidential election, pushing relations between the countries to new lows.

“These are very bad statements from the president of the United States, ” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. “He clearly does not want to improve ties and we will have to proceed from that understanding.”

Speaking on Russian TV, Mr Putin said: “I remember in my childhood, when we argued in the courtyard we used to say: it takes one to know one. And that’s not a coincidence, not just a children’s saying or joke.

“We always see our own traits in other people and think they are like how we really are. And as a result we assess [a person’s]activities and give assessments.

“As he [Biden]said, we know each other personally. What would I reply to him? I would say: I wish you health. I wish you health. I say that without any irony or joke.”

Konstantin Kosachev, deputy chairman of the Russian parliament’s upper house, said that Moscow would likely take further steps “if the American side does not offer an explanation or apology”.

Mr Kosachev said Mr Biden’s comments “were not acceptable under any circumstances” and sent any hopes of an improvement of relations under the new administration “down the drain”.

Earlier Andrei Turchak, a senior politician from the ruling United Russia party, said Mr Biden’s interview was “a triumph of US political insanity and old-age dementia of their leader”.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian parliament, said the “hysterical” US leader had “insulted the citizens of our country”.

Mr Putin last year praised Mr Biden as an “experienced” politician and said he would be willing to work with any US administration to improve ties between Moscow and Washington.

But in Mr Biden’s first call with Mr Putin he signalled that he would take a significantly tougher public line on Moscow than the Trump administration, pushing the Russian leader on the persecution of Mr Navalny and cyber-attacks on US government agencies.

Mr Biden has previously said he does not believe Mr Putin has a soul, an assessment that he repeated in Wednesday’s interview.

He insisted, however, that there are areas where the countries have a “mutual interest to work together,” even as both sides blamed the other for the deterioration in ties.

As Moscow recalled its ambassador for talks, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova admitted that relations “are in a difficult state, which Washington has brought to a dead-end in recent years”. The White House’s Jen Psaki meanwhile said that “the Russian will be held accountable for the actions they have taken”.

Since former US president Barack Obama’s attempt to “reset” relations, the Cold War foes have clashed over Russian hacking, election interference, Moscow’s annexation of Crimea and support for the Assad regime in the Syrian civil war. – Guardian