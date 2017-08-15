Podcast: Divided US struggles with dark legacy

In Washington, Donald Trump’s belated condemnation of the racist groups behind a protest against the removal of a civil war statue, a protest that turned violent and left one counter-protestor dead, has not stopped a renewed wave of doubt over the president’s values and judgement.

But will the crisis affect Trump’s support among his base and his Republican colleagues in any meaningful way?

World View

And, with further moves coming to rid the divided country of the names and symbols of the defenders of slavery, is more violence on the way too?

Suzanne Lynch speaks to World View from California as she continues her cross-country trip for The Irish Times.

And Peter Murtagh is in South Korea, where he is finding out that the people have mixed feelings towards the Unites States, their friend, ally and protector – especially under the Trump presidency.