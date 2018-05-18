Plane with 104 passengers crashes near Havana airport
Cuban media reports Boeing 737 went down but unknown if any casualties suffered
Emergency personnel works at the site of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana’s Jose Marti airport. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images
A Boeing 737 plane crashed on Friday shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport, Cuban state-run media reported.
It was not yet known if there were any casualties.
The plane was a domestic flight going to Holguin, carrying 104 passengers, state-run TV said.
“It crashed between the locality of Boyeros and the village of Santiago de Las Vegas”, state-run TV said in its midday news broadcast, referring to an area some 20km south of Havana.
Images on TV and social media showed a large plume of black smoke above the airport. Ambulances and firefighters were rushing to the scene.
It was not immediately clear which carrier was operating the aircraft. – Reuters