Photographs of 2018: World

German chancellor Angela Merkel with US president Donald Trump (above) at the G7 meeting in Quebec, in Canada, June.

A Palestinian demonstrator who has just been hit in the face by a tear-gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking al-Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in the southern Gaza Strip in June.

Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

An injured child is comforted after shelling in Douma, in Syria, in February.

Photograph: Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE

Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his four-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died in the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital, in Yemen, in November.

Photograph: Mohamed al-Sayaghi/Reuters

Rahima Khatun, a 30-year-old Rohingya mother of five, with her niece Taslima, whom she and her husband adopted after the death of the baby’s mother, Hasina, Rahima’s only sister.

Photograph: Kathleen Harris

An official opens the door to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in October. The Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing after visiting the consulate on October 2nd, to complete routine paperwork before his wedding.

Photograph: Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

Two girls on a fairground ride at the Eid in the Park celebration in London in August. The traditional four-day festival of Eid marks one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar.

Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty

A Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 sticks in mud after skidding off the runway at Trabzon Airport, in Turkey, in January. No casualties were reported.

Photograph: AFP/Getty

Honduran migrants in the “caravan” heading to the United States, on the road linking Ciudad Hidalgo and Tapachula, in Mexico, in October.

Photograph: Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry, of England, to become the duchess of Sussex, at Windsor Castle in May. This photograph was the overall winner of the News Media Association’s Royal Rota photography competition.