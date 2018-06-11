‘Permanent peacekeeping’ on agenda at Singapore summit, says North Korea

North Korea is planning to discuss “permanent and durable peacekeeping” with the US during Tuesday’s historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and president Donald Trump.

Mr Kim and Mr Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday for the first ever summit between incumbent leaders of the two countries, scheduled for Tuesday, aimed at ending the nuclear stand-off on the Korean peninsula.

“Wide-ranging and profound views on the issue of establishing new DPRK-US relations, the issue of building a permanent and durable peacekeeping mechanism on the Korean Peninsula, the issue of realising the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and other issues of mutual concern, as required by the changed era, will be exchanged at the DPRK-US summit talks,” the state news agency KCNA reported.

DPRK stands for the North’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The agency also reported Mr Kim’s schedule, which is highly unusual.

The tone of the statement is far more conciliatory than usual.

Thank you Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong! pic.twitter.com/8MMYGuOj8Q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018 Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Mr Trump sent out a positive tweet on Monday morning about the prospects for the talks. “Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air!” he tweeted, and he told media he felt “very good” about the summit.

The US leader later had a working lunch with Singaporean prime minister Lee Hsien-loong at the presidential palace of Istana.

Narrowing differences

Officials from both sides were meeting on Monday to try to narrow their differences before the talks in the tropical city-state’s luxury resort of Sentosa.

Mr Trump and Mr Kim are due to meet at 9am local time (2am Irish time) for a one-on-one meeting that could last up to two hours. The two men will initially be alone together with just their translators.

Mr Trump has said the aim of the talks was to establish a relationship with Mr Kim to begin a negotiating process and said he would know “in a minute” whether the talks would be a success or not.

The two countries have been enemies since the Korean War (1950-53).

A key issue is likely to be a definition of denuclearisation. The US is seeking the complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula but most analysts believe the prospect of North Korea giving up its hard-won nuclear arsenal is unlikely.

Mr Kim was accompanied on his trip by Kim Yong-chol, vice-chairman of the central committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, and Ri Su-yong, Ri Su-yong, vice party chairman on international affairs. His younger sister Kim Yo-jong was also spotted in Mr Kim’s entourage.

Mr Trump’s delegation includes secretary of state Mike Pompeo, national security adviser John Bolton, White House chief of staff John Kelly and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.