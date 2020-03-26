New York authorities fear disaster as US deaths pass 1,000

New York authorities moved to avert a public health disaster in the city on Wednesday as its emergence as America’s biggest coronavirus hot spot sent warnings to the rest of the country.

A makeshift morgue was set up outside Bellevue Hospital, and the city’s police – their ranks dwindling as more fall ill — were told to patrol nearly empty streets to enforce social distancing.

US deaths passed 1,000 on Wednesday, with a quarter of those in New York, while more than 69,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally is likely to reach half a million in just a few days, the latest Johns Hopkins University figures show, as Italy’s cases edge closer to overtaking those in China.

The total number of confirmed cases worldwide is currently 471,783. Global deaths passed 21,000 on Thursday.

Italy and Spain are the two worst-affected countries, with 7,503 and 3,647 fatalities respectively. China has 81,727 cases and Italy has 74,386 while Spain has reported 49,515 cases of Covid-19.

In Japan, Tokyo warned of a potential “explosion” of cases in the city as residents were urged to stay indoors this weekend.

Coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital jumped on Wednesday with 41 newly confirmed infected people, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said, a surge in a city that until now has mostly escaped the pandemic. The capital is in a “critical moment” over a potential explosion in cases, she said, and asked that residents work from home and not go out on weekday nights.

In New York, public health officials sought beds and medical equipment and issued calls for more doctors and nurses for fear the number of sick will increase dramatically over the next few weeks, overwhelming hospitals as has happened in Italy and Spain.

Late on Wednesday night in Washington, the US Senate passed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package in response to the pandemic. The House of Representatives will vote on the package on Friday.

President Donald Trump said of the greatest public-health emergency in anyone’s lifetime: “I don’t think its going to end up being such a rough patch.”

He said he anticipated the economy soaring “like a rocket ship” when the crisis was over, yet he implored Congress late in the day to move on critical aid without further delay.

The order to stay at home in New York State did not go into effect until Sunday evening, March 22nd, and New York City’s 1.1 million-student school system was not closed until March 15th, well after other districts had shut down.

After New York’s first positive test came back on March 1 — in a health care worker who had travelled to Iran and secluded herself upon returning — Mayor Bill de Blasio and Cuomo initially cast the disease as a dangerous threat but one that the city’s muscular hospital system could handle. That message soon changed. – PA