Yemen facing major famine as lack of funds forces aid cuts

Aid agencies have dramatically cut the provision of food and medical aid to Yemen, which has been ravaged by war, famine and coronavirus, due to a lack of funds.

UN humanitarian chief Mark Locock has said agencies are feeding nine million people a month – down from more than 13 million at the start of the year.

“What is to be the fate of the four million we no longer have the money to help?” he asked. Mr Locock reiterated his appeal to donors who have not delivered on pledges. “The window to prevent famine is closing.”

The UN estimates that 80 per cent of Yemen’s 28 million people face starvation but only $1.35 billion of the $2.4 billion needed for 2020 to address the crisis was pledged in June, and pledges have not materialised.

Of the two countries waging war on Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Saudi Arabia has committed to $500 million, half the sum it gave last year, while the Emirates has contributed nothing for this year.

Their ally and major arms supplier, the US, has reduced its donation from $1 billion to $410 million. After CNN cited a UN report that revealed the Saudis had delivered only $23 million through mid-September, the kingdom promised to provide $204 million – less than half the sum originally promised.

Fifteen of 41 major UN programmes have been reduced or closed and more will be impacted unless fresh funding is forthcoming soon.

Diseases

Healthcare is also in crisis. In addition to deaths caused by cholera, dengue fever and other diseases rampant in Yemen, Covid-19 is overwhelming hospitals, which are having to turn away patients.

Imports of food and medicine have been reduced by a blockade imposed by the Saudis and Emiratis since they launched their military campaign in Yemen in March 2015. Mr Locock said pro-Saudi fighters have recently halted the flow of petrol from 20 ships into the port of Hodeida with the aim of depriving the Houthis of fuel for their military vehicles.

“Only 20,000 metric tonnes of commercial fuel entered Hodeida in September – the third-lowest figure ever recorded,” he said. As well as starving the Houthis of fuel, the movement of Yemeni civilians, including lorry drivers delivering food and essential supplies, is being severely restricted.

“There are now 47 active frontlines across Yemen – the most ever recorded,” said Mr Locock. Heavy clashes have been reported.

Another 150,000 people have been driven from their homes this year, bringing the total to four million displaced. About a year ago, the estimated death toll since the war began in 2015 was 100,000.